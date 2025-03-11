Fortnite downtime today (March 11, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (March 11, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled shortly before the aforementioned time, and the servers will be live again by 5:30 am ET. This downtime paves the way for v34.10, the first major update for Chapter 6 Season 2. LEGO Brick and LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.10 will also be added with this.

However, content for the latter will only go into effect on March 25, 2025. There will be a new LEGO Pass, and a few meaningful changes have been made to certain mechanics and features.

Here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (March 11, 2025).

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (March 11, 2025) last?

As per details provided by Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (March 11, 2025) will last approximately one and a half hours (90 minutes). As mentioned, the servers will go offline at 4 am ET and should be back online by 5:30 am ET.

An update will be provided by the developer on X and/or via a blog post when they are back online. Look to the blog for this update, as X recently suffered a cyber attack. For more information, you can visit Epic Games' status website.

Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v34.10

As for the content changes coming to the game with this update, there is a lot planned. Three new weapons will be added to the loot pool, as confirmed by Epic Games. There will also be another Fortnite x Invincible collaboration seemingly featuring Allen The Alien and Dupli-Kate.

Super Styles present in the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass will be showcased, and you will be able to unlock Outlaw Midas. That is everything we know for now.

For a deep dive into the upcoming content, you can check out the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes.

