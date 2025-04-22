Fortnite Casey Jones and TMNT Villains bundle leaked: Expected price and items

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Apr 22, 2025 09:59 GMT
Fortnite Casey Jones and TMNT Villains bundle
A Fortnite Casey Jones and TMNT Villains bundle is reportedly on its way (Image via Epic Games)

A Fortnite Casey Jones and TMNT Villains bundle is reportedly on its way, based on the latest leaks and data mined by legacy leakers @Hypex, @ShiinaBR, and more. Previous leaks had hinted at a return of the Ninja Turtles, and now it would seem that an array of villains from the franchise could be making their way to the game alongside the human vigilante.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Casey Jones and TMNT Villains bundle leaks.

Fortnite Casey Jones and TMNT Villains bundle release date

According to Fortnite leaks and data mined by legacy leakers and data miners such as @Hypex, @Loolo_WRLD, and others, the Fortnite Casey Jones and TMNT Villains bundle could make its way to the game on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Additional data also suggests that these assets would be decrypted as part of the v34.40 update.

Epic Games has partnered with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the past, offering players an array of skins based on the superheroes like Leonardo, Michelangelo, and others. So it could come as no surprise that the villains from the universe could join the ever-expanding list of collaborations in Fortnite.

Fortnite Casey Jones and TMNT Villains bundle expected price and items

According to leaks and data mined by the leakers, an array of cosmetics based on some of the most notorious villains from the TMNT franchise could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full villains bundle is expected to cost 3200 V-Bucks, players should be able to purchase individual items as well. Additionally, the Casey Jones bundle could be priced at 1800 V-Bucks.

Here are all the items that players can expect as part of the Casey Jones and TMNT Villains bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop:

  • Casey Jones Bundle: 1800 V-Bucks
  • Casey's Hockey Stick Pickaxe (includes Back Bling): 800 V-Bucks
  • Casey Jones Taunt Emote: 300 V-Bucks
  • Turtle Foes Bundle: 3200 V-Bucks
  • Snout Smasher Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
  • Combat Machete: 500 V-Bucks
  • Beatdown Boogie Emote: 500 V-Bucks
  • Lil' Transport Drill Emote: 500 V-Bucks
  • Chest Bump Emote: 300 V-Bucks
  • Dimension X Portal Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks
  • Oink Lid Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
  • Rocksteady Outfit: 1200 V-Bucks
  • Bebop Outfit: 1200 V-Bucks
  • Krang's Android Outfit: 1600 V-Bucks

Additionally, players can also expect a Turtle Van Bundle priced at 2,500 V-Bucks. The vehicle bundle is set to contain the Turtle Van car body and associated wheels, as well as decals based on the franchise. The Fortnite Casey Jones and TMNT Villains bundle will feature extensive cosmetics and iconic items for players to use in-game.

As with any other bundle, players should have the option to purchase these cosmetics individually instead of the full set. However, Epic Games has not made an official statement regarding the collaboration, and players will have to wait for an update from the developers to see if these leaks hold true.

