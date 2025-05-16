Fortnite leaks suggest AI could be coming in-game

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that AI could be coming to the game, potentially revolutionising the gameplay. Artificial Intelligence has become a major part of life lately, with applications like ChatGPT and Gemini used worldwide for various practices. Now, it seems that an AI-powered interaction system will be making its way to the island.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite leaks suggesting the arrival of AI in the game.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite leaks. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at the arrival of AI within the gameplay

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners such as @ShiinaBR, @Hypex, and more suggest that AI could be coming to the game. Based on the leaked and datamined information, players can speak to AI using voice and chat, making communication more accessible and realistic.

Epic Games has reportedly partnered with Google Gemini and Eleven Labs to introduce this feature to the game. Google's Gemini is one of the most popular AI models and chatbots alongside ChatGPT, so its arrival could be huge for the game's future. Since most AI models have developed an advanced level of communication, the in-game interactions could feel almost realistic to players.

As per the Fortnite leaks, this AI feature is being tested on the Darth Vader NPC. When players speak to it, the character can reportedly speak back and even react to requests. However, this feature would require parental permission for young gamers and children below a certain age, ensuring they are protected from any unwanted conversations in the game.

Currently, NPCs have a fixed set of dialogues and conversations that are repeated every time players interact with them. The arrival of NPCs could be a major game-changer, allowing gamers to interact with these characters in a new and immersive way every time. With an array of non-playable characters spread across the island, players could be in for a treat.

