Fortnite Mace Windu bundle leaked: Expected price and items

A Fortnite Mace Windu bundle is reportedly on its way, based on the latest leaks and data mined by legacy leakers @SpushFNBR, @Hypex, and others. With the overarching Star Wars theme in full swing, there had been rumors about the arrival of icons from the franchise. It currently seems that the Jedi master could be making his way to the game.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Mace Windu bundle leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a generous pinch of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Mace Windu bundle leaked release date

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to Fortnite leaks and data mined by legacy leakers and data miners such as @SpushFNBR, @Hypex, and others, the Fortnite Mace Windu bundle could make its way to the game on Friday, May 9, 2025. With the Star Wars day celebration in full swing, the popular character from the franchise could be coming at the perfect time.

Epic Games has partnered with the expansive Star Wars universe in the past, offering players an array of outfits and associated cosmetics based on popular characters and items. So it could come as no surprise if one of the most influential Jedi Masters from the franchise joins the ever-expanding list of collaborations in Fortnite.

Ad

Also read — Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025) all but confirms return of Dragon Ball, Juice WRLD, Cowboy Bebop, and more

Fortnite Mace Windu bundle expected price and items

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to leaks and data mined by the leakers, an array of cosmetics based on the Jedi Master from the Star Wars franchise could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full villains bundle is expected to cost 2000 V-Bucks, players should be able to purchase individual items as well.

Here are all the items that players can expect as part of the Fortnite Mace Windu bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop:

Ad

Mace Windu skin: 1500 V-Bucks

Mace's Model Interceptor Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks

Jedi Order Crest Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

Training Droid Practice Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Windu Wrap: 300 V-Bucks

Windu Bass: 800 V-Bucks

As with any other bundle, players should have the option to purchase these cosmetics based on Mace Windu individually instead of the full set. However, Epic Games has not made an official announcement regarding the collaboration, so players will have to wait for an update from the developers.

Also read — Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Companions cosmetics

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More