Fortnite Mortal Kombat bundle leaked: Expected price and items

The much-awaited Fortnite Mortal Kombat bundle is reportedly on its way, based on the latest leaks by legacy leaker @SpushFNBR. Recent data mined by the leaker suggests that an array of cosmetics based on the iconic fighting game could be making its way to the BR shooter's Item Shop.

Here's everything you need to know about the potentially upcoming Fortnite Mortal Kombat bundle based on the latest leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Mortal Kombat bundle potential release date leaked

Based on the leaks and data mined by @SpushFNBR, a Fortnite Mortal Kombat bundle could be released on March 28, 2025. Additional files state that the decryption could begin in 24 hours, paving the way for the cosmetics to arrive within 48 hours.

Epic Games has partnered with some of the biggest gaming franchises like Assassin's Creed, Halo, and even Street Fighter in the past, so it would come as no surprise if Mortal Kombat joins the ever-expanding list of collaborations.

Fortnite Mortal Kombat bundle expected price and items

According to the leaked information by @SpushFNBR and additional information discovered by @Hypex (another well-known FN leaker), several cosmetics are set to debut as part of the Fortnite Mortal Kombat bundle. While the full bundle is reportedly expected to cost 3,300 V-Bucks, the mined data suggests that the combined value of all individual cosmetics would be 9100 V-Bucks.

Here are the items that could be coming as part of the Mortal Kombat bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop:

Scorpion (MK3) Outfit: 1.500 V-Bucks

Kitana (MK3) Outfit: 1500 V-Bucks

Raiden (MK3) Outfit: 1500 V-Bucks

Scorpion's Flame Skull Backbling: 800 V-Bucks

Raiden's Amulet Backbling: 400 V-Bucks

Raiden's Staff Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

Kitana's Steel Fan Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

Kitana's Fan Fado Emote: 300 V-Bucks

FLAWLESS VICTORY Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Toasty! Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Test your strength Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Guiding Staff Mark Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Raiden's Victory Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Additionally, the Scorpion's Katana Duo Pickaxe will supposedly be included with the Back Bling, alongside the Kitana's Fan Bear, which will likely accompany the themed Pickaxe. As with any collaboration and bundle, players will have the option to purchase cosmetics individually instead of getting the full set.

Epic Games has yet to make an official statement to confirm the arrival of the collaboration. Players will have to wait for a teaser or an announcement to see if these Fortnite leaks about the Mortal Kombat bundle hold true.

