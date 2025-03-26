A Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration is all but confirmed after recent leaks by @Wensoing and @Loolo_WRLD indicated the arrival of the popular portal fantasy series in the game. It would seem that two of the most popular characters from the anime could make their way to the Item Shop.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration based on the latest leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration all but confirmed after leaks surface

Based on the recent leaks by legacy leakers and data miners @Wensoing and @Loolo_WRLD, a Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration could be in the works. Based on the information, Sung Jin-Woo and Cha He-in, two of the most popular characters from the series, could be making their way to the Item Shop.

Apart from the two characters, players could expect a host of other cosmetics like Emotes and Back Blings to make their way as part of the Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration. Additionally, Pickaxes based on weapons like Kamish's Wrath or Demon King's Longsword could also be added as part of the collaboration.

Additional Fortnite leaks also suggest that Mythics, such as Jin-Woo's Summons, could make their way to the game as part of the collaboration. Previous partnerships with popular franchises and series have added themed powers and weapons, so iconic weapons from the series may get added alongside the mythics.

Solo Leveling is a portal fantasy web novel written by Chugong that has gained massive popularity in recent times. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games could jump on that bandwagon. The developer has collaborated with anime and manga franchises like Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen, setting a precedent for the possible arrival of the Korean series.

However, Epic Games has not yet confirmed the arrival of Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration. Players will have to wait for a teaser or post from the developer to see if these leaks hold.

