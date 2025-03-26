Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration all but confirmed

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 26, 2025 18:38 GMT
Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration
A Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration could be in the works (Image via Epic Games)

A Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration is all but confirmed after recent leaks by @Wensoing and @Loolo_WRLD indicated the arrival of the popular portal fantasy series in the game. It would seem that two of the most popular characters from the anime could make their way to the Item Shop.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration based on the latest leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration all but confirmed after leaks surface

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Based on the recent leaks by legacy leakers and data miners @Wensoing and @Loolo_WRLD, a Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration could be in the works. Based on the information, Sung Jin-Woo and Cha He-in, two of the most popular characters from the series, could be making their way to the Item Shop.

Apart from the two characters, players could expect a host of other cosmetics like Emotes and Back Blings to make their way as part of the Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration. Additionally, Pickaxes based on weapons like Kamish's Wrath or Demon King's Longsword could also be added as part of the collaboration.

Ad
Ad

Additional Fortnite leaks also suggest that Mythics, such as Jin-Woo's Summons, could make their way to the game as part of the collaboration. Previous partnerships with popular franchises and series have added themed powers and weapons, so iconic weapons from the series may get added alongside the mythics.

Solo Leveling is a portal fantasy web novel written by Chugong that has gained massive popularity in recent times. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games could jump on that bandwagon. The developer has collaborated with anime and manga franchises like Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen, setting a precedent for the possible arrival of the Korean series.

Ad

However, Epic Games has not yet confirmed the arrival of Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration. Players will have to wait for a teaser or post from the developer to see if these leaks hold.

Also read: Doing this can get you banned from the Black Market

Read more articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी