When is Jack Skellington coming to Fortnite? Release date and more

The Fortnite x Jack Skellington collaboration is perhaps one of the most interesting choices for Halloween. While having characters imported to the Metaverse has been a trend for a long time, no one expected Jack Skellington to be added in. Ever since The Nightmare Before Christmas was released, fans have not been over to get over this character.

That being said, there is some bad news when it comes to the Outfit in question. While it has been added to the game files, there is no release date in sight. Even leakers/data-miners have been puzzled and unable to ascertain when the Fortnite x Jack Skellington collaboration will go live. Nevertheless, despite the lack of information, there is a potential release date, and it is closer than most could imagine.

Fortnite x Jack Skellington Outfit should be released on October 13, 2023

Epic Games has kept the release date of the Jack Skellington Outfit under wraps. Given that they want to surprise the community, this makes perfect sense. However, on the flipside, many players want to know the release date so they can plan ahead. Given that the cost of V-Bucks is being adjusted in several countries worldwide, making purchases has now become a strategic decision.

On that note, it is being speculated that the Jack Skellington Outfit will be added to the Item Shop on October 13, 2023. There are two main reasons for this being the potential release date. The first major reason is that October 13, 2023 falls on a Friday. GIven the whole superstition behind "Friday the 13th," many speculate that the Jack Skellington Outfit and Michael Myers Outfit will be released then.

If this superstitious reason was not convincing enough, there is one more major factor at play. The Nightmare Before Christmas was released on October 13, 1993. This year, October 13, 2023, marks the thirtieth anniversary of the movie. As such, releasing the Outfit to the Item Shop tomorrow makes a lot of sense.

That being said, Disney’s Jack Skellington belongs to the “Pumpkin King” Set. It will contain an Outfit, Zero (Back Bling), Peppermint Parasol (Pickaxe), and Jack's Sled (Glider). Jack Skellington will also have Jack's Scary Face (Built-in Emote) and players will be able to use the Lock, Shock and Barrel's Tub (Emote) with all characters in-game. The Set should cost anywhere between 1,800 to 2,200 V-Bucks.

Will there be any Fortnite x Jack Skellington challenges?

As per the information at hand, the collaboration will be limited to cosmetics only. Despite Jack Skellington and The Nightmare Before Christmas having a near cult-like status, Epic Games likely has their hands full with the onset of Chapter 4 Season 5.

That said, it is still amazing to see Jack Skellington brought to life in Fortnite. On that note, it may also be possible that he will feature on the island as an NPC like Ash Williams did last year for Fortnitemares 2022.

Note: Epic Games will make an official announcement on Twitter a few hours/days prior to the Jack Skellington Outfit being added to the Item Shop.

