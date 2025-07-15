When might Fortnite v36.20 downtime end?

The Fortnite v36.20 downtime began on July 15, 2025, at 4 AM ET and was supposed to last roughly two and a half hours. While the servers were scheduled to be back by 6:30 AM ET, the latest update from Epic Games has stated that the downtime for this update has been extended. So it comes as no surprise that players are wondering when they can dive into the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential end timing for the Fortnite v36.20 downtime.

The Fortnite v36.20 downtime could continue for a while

The Fortnite v36.20 downtime began at 4 AM ET, with servers scheduled to go live at 6:30 AM ET. However, it has been over five hours past the estimated time of completion, and players are frustrated.

The latest update on social media platform X from Epic Games states that the downtime has been extended to resolve certain issues that were discovered during offline checks. The developers said they are trying to get servers back online at the earliest. However, Epic Games has given no clear ETA regarding when the servers could go live.

During the last downtime extension because of a version build issue, players had to wait for as long as fifteen hours. With a lower version build being pushed out during the downtime, Epic Games will take some time to resolve this issue. It could take up to 12 hours for the developers to resolve this issue and get the servers up and running.

However, it is important to note that this estimate is based on past downtime extension trends. Players will have to wait for an official update from the developers to see when the Fortnite v36.20 downtime finally ends.

With the recent arrival of Superman and the addition of Superman's Fortress of Solitude POI in this update, it comes as no surprise that players are excited to jump into the island and try out all the new features in the v36.20 update. However, gamers will have to wait for an additional period before they can dive in.

