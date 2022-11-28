10 best Cyber Monday tech deals at Target

The Cyber Monday sale is finally here and Target is winding up some of their best deals in gadgets and technology. If you missed the Black Friday sale, Cyber Monday is sure to be of interest if you wish to acquire bargain deals, and Target will be the one-stop online store for all your technology needs.

There are many exciting and budget-friendly deals on major appliances that are usually a little too heavy on the wallet. If you are looking to add to your collection this Cyber Monday, here are some of the tech deals you can look into.

Also, be sure to check out more such offers with some residual Black Friday deals that might still be up.

Samsung Smart TV, Apple Watch, and 8 other best tech deals this Cyber Monday

1) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) ($24.99)

If you have used the Echo dot 3rd Gen, then you will find the Echo Dot 5th Gen to be a tad better. It can connect to all your smart devices, and comes with Alexa support as well. The new spherical shape makes for a nice look on coffee tables. Daily updates like news, weather and sports reports can be easily customized.

It also provides fun games and interactions for kids. The new motion gestures provide more ways to control media, calls, and alarms. Improved drivers have enhanced the sound quality, making it a worthwhile product for a smart home.

The usual price is around $49.99 but Target’s Cyber Monday deal is letting it go at $24.99, about half the price.

2) Amazon Blink Mini 1080p Security Camera ($29.99)

The Amazon Blink Mini is one of the premium security cameras out there on the market. Set it up in your home and it will connect to any Amazon device to keep your home safe and secure.

The Blink Mini has two-way audio and allows 1080p recordings. It also has IR sensors that allow night vision for low-light and night-time recording. It does not have free cloud storage, but the service can be availed by paying for subscription packs.

Additionally, the Blink Mini has motion sensors, meaning it can detect and notify motions in the app. The model is quite good for a price of $34.99 but it’s better when Target is putting it up for $29.99 for the Cyber Monday sale.

3) JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker ($89.99)

Here’s a Bluetooth speaker that’s ready to party as hard as you are. The JBL Flip 6 is equipped with a battery that will last you 12 hours. It is advertised to have an IP67 water resistance rating and weighs about a pound, making it a proper outdoor speaker.

Carry it anywhere, connect it to multiple devices at a time, and let the deep bass and enhanced mids take care of the rest. The Flip 6 also comes with a JBL portable app support that lets you equalize the audio as per need and connect two or more Party-Boost speakers in sync.

The usual price hovers around $129.99 but the Cyber Monday sale at Target has discounted it down to $99.99. If you are in need of a versatile Bluetooth speaker, be sure to check it out.

4) Bose Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds ($129.99)

Sports earbuds are one of the essential luxuries that we have come to realize with the rise of awareness in fitness. Naturally, apart from good sound quality, sports earbuds require other features like sweat resistance and splash-proof material. Bose Sport has both and more.

The model allows you to make and receive calls on the go. Its umbrella-shaped design and extended wing give it a secure fit along with three ear-tip sizes. With nearly 8.5 gms, these earbuds feel like a comfortable fit and Bose’s premium drivers provide a wide range of satisfying audio.

The Bose Sport Earbuds are usually priced at around $149.99 but the Cyber Monday deal has it down to $129, making it a good time to go for it.

5) VIZIO D-Series 40" Class 1080p Full-Array LED HD Smart TV - D40f-J09 ($199.99)

When it comes to smart TVs, the VIZIO D-series is one of the standard ones available out there. The 40-inch FHD display comes with a standard 1920x1080 resolution and an IQ Picture Processor.

The picture quality is sharp and crisp with vivid colors. There’s a noticeable color consistency and thin bezels on the display, which make up for a wholesome viewing experience.

Other than those, it has the usual features such as screencasting, online media support, voice controls, and more. Also, the VIZIO D has a V-Gaming Engine that switches the display into a high-performance mode for playing games.

If the product's $249.99 price feels steep, it will be better now with an offer of $199.99 this Cyber Monday sale.

6) EcoTank ET-2803 Inkjet Printer, Copier, Scanner ($229.99)

The EcoTank ET-2803 is a multipurpose printer from Epson that can scan, copy, and print, all on the same device. It is a completely wireless and mobile printing station that can be placed in and accessed from any device in any room.

The Eco Tank has an advantage over traditional cartridges as it has ink tanks that free users from the hassle of changing the ink mid-print, and saves expenses on ink in the long run. The Epson Smart Panel app and voice-activated printing make it a user-friendly experience.

The usual price of the EcoTank ET - 2803 is $279.99 but it can be bought for $229.99 during the Cyber Monday sale.

7) Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones ($229.99)

QuietComfort 45 are truly wireless Bluetooth headphones with a Type-C charging port and exterior button controls. The earcups are comfortable and have double hinges which allow for easy carry-aways.

The headband and the rest of the body are comfortable and ergonomic. The noise cancelation on this one is by far one of the best out there and it also has an awareness mode for busy streets and roads.

With beautiful sound quality and in-app equalizer settings, the Bose QuietComfort 45 comes at a good price of $329.99. However, you can find it for a better price of $229.99 at Target during this Cyber Monday sale.

8) Shark EZ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base - RV911AE ($299.99)

If your busy schedule doesn’t leave much room for daily vacuuming, the Shark EZ robot cleaner is a good option to consider. It is controlled via an app on your smartphone that shows live statistics on the battery and various other control options.

The robot is well equipped with side brushes for corners and for multi-surface cleaning. It also has a self-emptying feature that clears out dust and debris by itself. It may be a little loud but it’ll get the job done.

The usual price of the robot is $579.99 but Target is putting it up for $299.99.

9) Apple Watch Stainless Steel Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) ($549.99)

The Apple Watch Series 7 has proved to be better than the previous ones in several ways. It has a stronger glass cover, water resistance of up to 50m, and dust resistance.

The Series 7 uses the watchOS 8 and can perform all of the traditional Apple Watch stuff like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen scanner, sleep tracking, etc. It can also do an ECG should the need arise.

With many other updated features, the Apple Watch Stainless Steel series 7 is one of the best deals this Cyber Monday where Target has knocked off the price from $699.99 to $549.99.

10) Samsung 70" Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series ($549.99)

The smart TV by Samsung uses the new crystal UHD technology that supports HDR and produces highly accurate colors. It has consistent color tones and well-defined contrast settings. There's a built-in mic on the remote for voice input, which allows voice controls. The TV has good processing abilities and a special mode for light gaming.

If you have been waiting for a price drop on this one, now is the time to get it as its cost has reduced from $749.99 to $549 for the Cyber Monday sale.

Poll : 0 votes