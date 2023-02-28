5 best graphics cards to play Hogwarts Legacy at 120 FPS

Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing action game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and it promises to offer players an immersive experience unlike any other. The game features stunning visuals and an engaging narrative set in the Wizarding World, with millions of fans due to numerous books and films produced over the past three decades.

The newest technologies are used by Hogwarts Legacy to create a fantastic experience. The game has been carefully optimized for PC. The game runs smoothly, even on the weakest entry-level cards. It appears flawless, with a top-tier GPU and a 4K UHD monitor.

However, to experience the game in all its glory, you need a high-end graphics card supporting a smooth frame rate of 120 FPS. This article will look at the top five graphics cards that can help you achieve this.

Best graphics cards to play Hogwarts Legacy at 120 FPS

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ($963)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a mighty graphics card that delivers high frame rates in modern games, including Hogwarts Legacy.

GPU Name RX 3080 Ti Memory 12 GB GDDR6X Boost clock 1.67 GHz Nvidia CUDA Cores 10240

However, achieving a consistent 120 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy will depend on several factors, including the resolution and graphical settings used and the performance of the CPU and other components in the system.

Assuming you have a system with a powerful CPU and sufficient RAM, the RTX 3080 Ti should be able to deliver high frame rates in Hogwarts Legacy, particularly at 1440p or 1080p resolutions. However, at 4K resolution, you may need to lower some graphical settings to maintain a consistent 120 FPS.

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 ($1705)

This graphics card is a high-end graphics card that can significantly boost gaming performance. It can deliver high frame rates at high resolution, making it an excellent choice for playing games like Hogwarts Legacy at 120 FPS.

GPU Name RTX 3090 Graphics Ram Size 24 GB GDDR6 GPU Clock Speed 1800 MHz Memory Clock Speed 19500 MHz

To get the most out of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, pair it with a powerful CPU and a fast and high-resolution display. Additionally, you'll need to ensure your computer has a sufficient power supply and cooling to support the high-end graphics card.

Once you have the proper setup, you can use the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090's advanced features, such as ray tracing and DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), to enhance your gaming experience. Ray tracing can provide more realistic lighting and shadows, while DLSS can increase performance without sacrificing image quality.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT ($830)

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT features 80 compute units, a boost clock of up to 2250 MHz, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory. These specs make it a mighty GPU that can handle even the most demanding games at high resolution and frame rates, making it an excellent choice to play Hogward Legacy.

GPU Name RTX 6900 XT Graphics Ram Size 16 GB GDDR6 Graphics Coprocessor AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Memory Bus Width 256 bits

The performance of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT will depend on several factors, such as the specific configuration of your PC, the game settings, and the resolution you're playing at.

However, the RX 6900 XT generally delivers high frame rates in most modern games, including Hogwarts Legacy, particularly at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. At 4K resolution, you may need to adjust some settings to maintain a consistent 120 FPS.

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ($963)

It is a high-performance graphics card that delivers smooth gameplay at high frame rates. However, whether it is suitable to play Hogwarts Legacy at 120 FPS depends on several factors.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Ram Size 8 GB GDDR6X GPU Clock Speed 1800 MHz Boost Clock 1.77 GHz

First, the resolution of your monitor will impact your FPS. If you have a 1080p or 1440p monitor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti should easily handle Hogwarts Legacy at 120 FPS. However, if you have a 4K monitor, you may need to adjust your graphics settings to achieve 120 FPS.

Secondly, the rest of your computer's hardware should be up to par. If you have a powerful CPU, plenty of RAM, and a fast SSD, you should be able to take full advantage of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti's performance and achieve 120 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($570)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is another mid-range graphics card perfect for playing Hogwarts Legacy at 120 FPS. This card can easily handle most games with its 16GB GDDR6 memory, 4608 Stream processors, and 256-bit memory interface.

GPU Name RTX 6800 XT Graphics Ram Size 16 GB GPU Clock Speed 2065 MHz Memory Bus Width 256 bits

Achieving a stable 120 FPS at maximum graphics settings will depend on several factors, including your CPU, RAM, and monitor. If you have a powerful processor and plenty of RAM, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT should be able to handle Hogwarts Legacy at 120 FPS.

If you have a weaker CPU or less RAM, you may need to lower some graphics settings to maintain a stable framerate. Additionally, if you have a monitor with a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher, you can take full advantage of the 120 FPS performance that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT can deliver.

Hogwarts Legacy is generally a pretty well-optimized PC game. Therefore, gamers aiming for 1080p resolution need not be concerned about noticeable performance issues.

Even the most basic cards can handle the game on the market without stuttering or frame drops. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RTX 3070 Ti, and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT are all excellent graphics cards for playing Hogwarts Legacy at 120 FPS.

However, their price points may vary, so choosing the one that fits your budget and gaming needs is important.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes