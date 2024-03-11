5 best 8GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile

The best 8GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile are in high demand as the launch of this popular battle royale game is now closing in. The smartphone market is filled with many options. However, there are only a few devices that have powerful processors with 8GB RAM and fast refresh rate displays, which can run this game at the highest FPS.

Therefore, it is pivotal to choose the correct device from this crowded smartphone market. Thus, to assist you, we have compiled a list of the five best 8GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile. These devices cater to different cost segments; hence, you can choose based on your budget and requirements.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best 8GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile?

1) Motorola Edge 40

It is one of the best budget smartphones to play COD Warzone Mobile currently (Image via Motorola)

The Motorola Edge 40 has a beautiful curved display with a solid aluminum frame, IP68 certification, and 144 fast refresh rate, ensuring a fast gaming experience. It currently runs on Android 13, with Motorola's My UX skin on top and the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset powering it.

Furthermore, it has a Full HD+ P-OLED display and weighs just under 170 grams. You also get dual cameras at the back and a 32MP selfie camera sensor. It is currently one of the best budget devices for playing Warzone Mobile and is usually available for less than $350.

Specifications Motorola Edge 40 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Camera Rear: 50MP + 13MP || Front: 32MP Battery 4400mAH with 68W charging Display 6.55-inch P-OLED Refresh rate Up to 144Hz Storage 256GB Price $349

Pros:

Is one of the cheapest phones with a curved OLED display.

Supports 144Hz fast refresh rate

IP68 dust and water protection

Cons:

Battery life is a bit low

Camera performance is average in low light.

2) OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12R is another of the best 8GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile. Costing under $500, it comes with a 120Hz LTPO rate display, which automatically adjusts the refresh rate based on the task you are doing. Additionally, it is powered by last year's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has superb battery life.

All these features make the OnePlus 12R one of the best 8GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile. The phone also has a great set of cameras at the back, which can click stunning pictures in almost any lighting conditions.

Specifications OnePlus 12R Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera Rear: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP || Front: 16MP Battery 5500mAH with 100W charging Display 6.78-inch LTPO4 AMOLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Storage 128GB Price $499

Pros:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is one of the best for gaming.

Supports 100W fast charging.

Has 4500 nits of peak brightness

Cons:

Weighs more than 200 grams.

Ultrawide angle camera lacks details.

3) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is another one of the best 8GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a solid mid-range device that can easily handle shooting games like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. It offers flagship-grade performance and adequate battery backup for extended gaming sessions. It also features a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display and currently runs on One UI 6, based on Android 14.

At a starting price of $599, the S23 FE is a great device for photography as well. Overall, if you are a Samsung fan and want a midrange device with 8GB RAM to play Wazone Mobile, this is one of the best options.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Camera Rear: 50MP + 8MP + 12MP || Front: 10MP Battery 4500mAH with 25W charging Display 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Storage 128GB, 256GB Price Starting at $599

Pros:

Comes with a Dynamic AMOLED display

Runs on Android 14.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is superbly optimized for gaming.

Cons:

Weighs more than 200 grams.

Battery drains a lot while gaming.

4) Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is another one of the best 8GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile, as it has a good balance between performance and power efficiency. It can play any game at the highest FPS and offers a one-day battery life. The smartphone also weighs under 170 grams and is great for one-handed usage.

The device boasts a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, meaning you can use it outdoors as well. A combination of all these features makes the S24 one of the best 8GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S24 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Camera Rear: 50MP + 10MP + 12MP || Front: 12MP Battery 4000mAH with 25W charging Display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED LTPO Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Storage 128GB, 256GB Price Starting at $699

Pros:

Is super compact to hold

Doesn't heat, even after long gaming sessions.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 also conserves a lot of battery.

Cons:

25W charging takes close to 90 minutes to fully charge the device.

Screen is not big for multimedia consumption.

5) Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the best gaming smartphones currently (Image via Apple)

Last on our list of the best 8GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile is the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. Powered by the latest Apple A17 Pro Bionic chipset, this phone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina display with Ceramic Glass protection. Consequently, the phone provides a great gaming and multimedia experience.

The smartphone also easily lasts up to two days, and its battery charges up to 50% in just under half an hour. Its 2000 nits of brightness also ensures you can use it without any issues under direct sunlight.

Specifications Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Processor Apple A17 Pro Bionic Camera Rear: 48MP + 12MP + 12MP || Front: 12MP Battery 4441mAH with 20W charging Display 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina OLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Price Starting at $1199

Pros:

Has one of the best processors for gaming

Has up to two days of battery life.

The screen is bright even under direct sunlight.

Cons:

Costs more than $1000

100% charge takes more than 90 minutes.

These are the five best 8GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile. All these devices match the system requirements of this upcoming shooting battle royale game, and you can choose any one based on your budget.

