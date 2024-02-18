Best Helldivers 2 graphics settings for ROG Ally

Choosing the best Helldivers 2 graphics settings for the ROG Ally is important to maintain decent framerates without major performance issues. The handheld game console is much faster than competitors like the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go but still ranks among the slower ones compared to a regular gaming PC. Thus, cranking down the settings is absolutely necessary to maintain a good framerate.
We will list the ideal graphics options combinations for the ASUS handheld in this guide. It will include the best options for both 30 and 60 FPS experiences.
Helldivers 2 graphics settings for 30 FPS on the ROG Ally
30 FPS can be easily hit on the ROG Ally, Steam Deck's rival, with some minor tweaks to the graphics options. We recommend a mix of medium and low settings for the best experience. Setting AMD FSR to the Quality press also helps get rid of any frame drops and choppiness.
The best Helldivers 2 graphics settings for a stable 30 FPS experience are as follows:
Display:
- Screen brightness: As per your preference
- UI brightness: As per your preference
- High dynamic range: Off
- Camera shake strength: Medium
- Vertical field of view: 55
- Graphics device: Primary graphics card
- Screen device: 0
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Render scale: FSR Quality
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- V-sync: off
Graphics:
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Motion blur: As per your preference
- Depth of field: As per your preference
- Bloom: As per your preference
- Sharpness: As per your preference
- Texture quality: Medium
- Object detail quality: Low
- Render distance: Medium
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Particle quality: Low
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Off
- Screen-space global illumination Off
- Vegetation and rubble density: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Volumetric fog quality: Medium
- Volumetric cloud quality: Medium
- Lighting quality: Medium
- Anti-aliasing: On
Helldivers 2 graphics settings for 60 FPS on the ROG Ally
High framerates can be a bit problematic on the ROG Ally. The handheld console doesn't pack enough rendering prowess to play demanding games like Helldivers 2 at 60 FPS. However, with sufficient tweaks, you can get a decent experience in the game.
The recommended Helldivers 2 graphics settings for the console are as follows:
Display:
- Screen brightness: As per your preference
- UI brightness: As per your preference
- High dynamic range: Off
- Camera shake strength: Medium
- Vertical field of view: 55
- Graphics device: Primary graphics card
- Screen device: 0
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Render scale: FSR Balanced
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- V-sync: off
Graphics:
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Motion blur: As per your preference
- Depth of field: As per your preference
- Bloom: As per your preference
- Sharpness: As per your preference
- Texture quality: Low
- Object detail quality: Low
- Render distance: Low
- Shadow quality: Low
- Particle quality: Low
- Reflection quality: Low
- Ambient occlusion: Off
- Screen-space global illumination Off
- Vegetation and rubble density: Low
- Terrain quality: Low
- Volumetric fog quality: Low
- Volumetric cloud quality: Low
- Lighting quality: Low
- Anti-aliasing: On
The above Helldivers 2 graphics settings work best for any handheld device on the market. Although we have fine-tuned the list for the ROG Ally, you can use a similar list for other handheld consoles like the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go.
Check out other Helldivers 2 PC guides:
Will Helldivers 2 be on Xbox Game Pass? || Fix Helldivers 2 Failed to Join error || Helldivers 2 release date and time across all regions || Helldivers 2 Warbonds explained