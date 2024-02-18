Best Helldivers 2 graphics settings for ROG Ally

Choosing the best Helldivers 2 graphics settings for the ROG Ally is important to maintain decent framerates without major performance issues. The handheld game console is much faster than competitors like the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go but still ranks among the slower ones compared to a regular gaming PC. Thus, cranking down the settings is absolutely necessary to maintain a good framerate.

We will list the ideal graphics options combinations for the ASUS handheld in this guide. It will include the best options for both 30 and 60 FPS experiences.

Helldivers 2 graphics settings for 30 FPS on the ROG Ally

Helldivers 2 is graphically impressive and, hence, quite difficult to run on the Steam Deck. (Image via PlayStation)

30 FPS can be easily hit on the ROG Ally, Steam Deck's rival, with some minor tweaks to the graphics options. We recommend a mix of medium and low settings for the best experience. Setting AMD FSR to the Quality press also helps get rid of any frame drops and choppiness.

The best Helldivers 2 graphics settings for a stable 30 FPS experience are as follows:

Display:

Screen brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference UI brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference High dynamic range: Off

Off Camera shake strength: Medium

Medium Vertical field of view: 55

55 Graphics device: Primary graphics card

Primary graphics card Screen device: 0

0 Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Render scale: FSR Quality

FSR Quality Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-sync: off

Graphics:

Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Texture quality: Medium

Medium Object detail quality: Low

Low Render distance: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Particle quality: Low

Low Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Screen-space global illumination Off

Off Vegetation and rubble density: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric cloud quality: Medium

Medium Lighting quality: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: On

Helldivers 2 graphics settings for 60 FPS on the ROG Ally

Helldivers is a fun-to-play shooter that runs well on the Steam Deck with some tweaks. (Image via Steam)

High framerates can be a bit problematic on the ROG Ally. The handheld console doesn't pack enough rendering prowess to play demanding games like Helldivers 2 at 60 FPS. However, with sufficient tweaks, you can get a decent experience in the game.

The recommended Helldivers 2 graphics settings for the console are as follows:

Display:

Screen brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference UI brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference High dynamic range: Off

Off Camera shake strength: Medium

Medium Vertical field of view: 55

55 Graphics device: Primary graphics card

Primary graphics card Screen device: 0

0 Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Render scale: FSR Balanced

FSR Balanced Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-sync: off

Graphics:

Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Texture quality: Low

Low Object detail quality: Low

Low Render distance: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Particle quality: Low

Low Reflection quality: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Screen-space global illumination Off

Off Vegetation and rubble density: Low

Low Terrain quality: Low

Low Volumetric fog quality: Low

Low Volumetric cloud quality: Low

Low Lighting quality: Low

Low Anti-aliasing: On

The above Helldivers 2 graphics settings work best for any handheld device on the market. Although we have fine-tuned the list for the ROG Ally, you can use a similar list for other handheld consoles like the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go.

Check out other Helldivers 2 PC guides:

Will Helldivers 2 be on Xbox Game Pass? || Fix Helldivers 2 Failed to Join error || Helldivers 2 release date and time across all regions || Helldivers 2 Warbonds explained