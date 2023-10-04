Google Pixel 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A54: What should you choose?

Google conducted its Keynote event for 2023 on October 4, which featured several huge announcements, including some for the Google Pixel 8 series smartphones. This lineup has been confirmed to offer a base and a Pro model, along with the newest Pixel watch. The 8-series phones have been the most anticipated smartphones of 2023 considering the Android market, and these devices will be enough for most users.

This article is a short comparison piece between the Google Pixel 8 (base) and Samsung Galaxy A54 meant to help readers get a good idea about which one to get.

Is the Google Pixel 8 better than the Samsung Galaxy A54?

Overall specs and prices

There is a noticeable price difference between both phones. The newest Pixel 8 starts at $699, while the Galaxy A54 is available for $349. However, this does not mean that the former is better than the other.

For instance, the display on the Samsung Galaxy A54 is better than the OLED panel Google's Pixel 8 uses. Here are their features:

Device Google Pixel 8 Samsung Galaxy A54 Processor Google TensorG3 Exynos 1380, Octa-core, Mali G68 RAM 8 GB LPDDR5X Up to 8GB LPDDR4X Display 6.2-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.4-inch super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 50MP f/1.7 Primary Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5MP Optical Zoom NA NA Video Recording Up to 4K at 60 FPS Up to 4K 30 FPS Storage Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Up to 256 GB Battery 4575mAh 5000mAh Charging Speed 30W fast charging 25W fast charging Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Price Starting at $699 Starting at $349

Performance

Exynos processors don't have a good reputation compared to MediaTek or Qualcomm, but the Galaxy A54 holds its ground with its Exynos 1380. This device offers decent performance for its price.

On the other hand, the Tensor G3 looks more powerful than its predecessor G2, making the Pixel 8 a good option for gaming and multimedia consumption. Where the newest Google smartphone really stands out, however, is the RAM. It uses 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, which is significantly faster than the LPDDR4X type used by Samsung's Galaxy A54.

Display and battery

In terms of the display, you won't notice many differences when you directly look at the phones Samsung's Galaxy A54 or Google's Pixel. The former uses a 120Hz 6.4-inch AMOLED panel compared to the latter's 120Hz OLED panel.

Both phones can easily last up to a day and a half on full charge, thanks to the architecture of their chipsets. When it comes to fast charging, the Google Pixel 8 is slightly better than Samsng's Galaxy A54 as it supports a power draw of 30W.

Camera and video

Google is well-known for its innovations and post-processing of images when it comes to cameras. Google's Pixel 8, on the other hand, managed to surprise everyone with its new AI image processing features paired with impressive hardware. Its photos are vibrant and crisp in any lighting condition.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is also a good photography phone for its price. Its HDR images are impressive; however, it struggles in low-light conditions.

Verdict

If budget is not a concern for you, the Google Pixel 8 is definitely the best option in a compact form factor. Its software is minimalistic, and on top of that, its makers have confirmed seven years of OS updates for it. But if you are looking for a good smartphone in the mid-range budget, for $349, Samsung's Galaxy A54 is one of the best options around.

In the context of tech specs and performance, it is safe to conclude that the newest Google phone wins in almost all aspects.

