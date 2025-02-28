Monster Hunter Wilds "something went wrong" error: Potential causes and fixes

Monster Hunter Wilds was released for all platforms, including PC, on February 28, 2025. Within hours of its release, almost a million users logged into the game as of this writing, as per SteamDB. However, not everyone is enjoying the hunt as they're being troubled by server connection issues. Currently, another error called "something went wrong" is popping up, preventing users from booting the game.

We will look into the potential causes and fixes for the "something went wrong" error on Monster Hunter Wilds.

Note: The potential fixes mentioned below are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

Potential causes of the Monster Hunter Wilds "something went wrong" error

Palico cat in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

When some users try to boot the game, they are met with a "Sorry, something went wrong" error and are given a support link where they could report the issue. However, the link doesn't mention anything related to a remedy or temporary fix.

Our best guess is that the game's anti-tamper engine failed to initialize, which can prevent Monster Hunter Wilds from launching. However, that's just speculation on our part, and Capcom has yet to officially address a definitive cause behind the issue as of this writing.

Possible fixes for the Monster Hunter Wilds "something went wrong" error

Here are some potential fixes to Monster Hunter Wilds' "something went wrong" error:

Verify the game files on Steam

Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Steam)

Before a game is installed, your system must unpack the downloaded files and get them ready for installation. This unpacking process is done on your system locally, which can get corrupted and lead to potential issues like the "something went wrong" error.

However, you can verify the game files on Steam, and if any errors are detected, they will be fixed almost immediately. Follow the steps below to initiate Monster Hunter Wilds local file verification process:

Launch Steam and visit the Library tab .

and visit the . Select Monster Hunter Wilds from the list on the left pane and right-click on it.

from the list on the left pane and on it. Next, click on Properties and select Installed Files .

and select . Next, click on Verify integrity of game files .

. The verification process will begin and potentially repair any corrupt game files.

Re-launch the game and the error should subside.

2) Update your GPU's driver

Nvidia driver page (Image via Nvidia)

All three GPU vendors release game-ready drivers whenever a big title releases, like Monster Hunter Wilds. These drivers contain special optimization for the game to make it run better on their respective graphics cards. So, update the GPU driver for the best performance.

Here's where you will find all the latest drivers from AMD, Nvidia, and Intel:

3) Update DirectX and Visual C++ Redristibutables

The DirectX and Visual C++ Redristibutables are integral components of Windows gaming and must be updated to ensure proper support for Monster Hunter Wilds. Download the latest version of DirectX and Visual C++ Redristibutables below:

4) Restart the GPU driver after the crash

Sometimes, when a game crashes, the GPU driver clashes alongside it. A simple solution to this issue is to restart your PC, which also restarts the graphics card driver. However, restarting your PC every time is not an ideal solution if you are dealing with multiple crashes.

Instead, you can restart the GPU driver by pressing Ctrl+Win+Shift+B simultaneously on your keyboard. Your screen will flicker when the driver restarts. Re-launch the Monster Hunter Wilds when the flicker stops.

5) Disable ReBAR

GiIGABYE BIOS screen for ReBar setting (Image via GiIGABYE)

ReBar is a fantastic feature and works quite well on newer GPUs. However, if you have an older card, it may interfere with the drivers and can potentially cause a game crash. You can disable ReBar from the BIOS.

6) End the Monster Hunter Wilds background process

Sometimes, even after Monster Hunter Wilds crashes, the game executable lingers in the background, which can prevent the title from relaunching. End this process before launching Monster Hunter Wilds again.

Follow these steps to properly end the game executable's background process:

Launch the Task Manager on your PC by pressing Ctrl+Shift+Esc on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. Select the Processes tab and search the entire list for the Monster Hunter Wilds.exe file.

tab and for the Monster Hunter Wilds.exe file. When you find it, right-click on it and select End Task.

This concludes the list of all the fixes for Monster Hunter Wilds' "something went wrong" error. Apply the fixes separately, or they may conflict. The above fixes should fix the error for good.

