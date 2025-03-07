Split Fiction PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

The new co-op title, Split Fiction, reached around 200k players on Steam within a day after its release on March 6, 2025. This shows just how popular the game is among PC players. If you want to get in on the action with decent performance and image quality, you can use a GPU like the RTX 3060 or 3060 Ti. However, Split Fiction will have trouble achieving a solid 60 FPS without the right settings on these cards.

This article will inform you of the best graphics settings to run Split Fiction on the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Split Fiction's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3060) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3060 Ti).

Best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3060

Split Fiction graphics settings page (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 was launched in early 2021, but it's still a fantastic 1080p gaming GPU, even in 2025. This graphics card is powerful enough to run Split Fiction at 1080p with 60 FPS on its own. However, it can deliver even higher frame rates without any stutters if you apply the following set of optimized settings:

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling : TAA

: TAA Resolution Scale: 100%

Graphics

HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Framerate : Unlocked

: Unlocked Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality : High

: High Detail Level : High

: High Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Anisotropic Filtering : 8X

: 8X Post-Processing Quality : Medium

: Medium Gamma: 0

Also read: You can play Split Fiction for free, but on one condition

Best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is significantly more powerful than the non-Ti model and is designed to play AAA titles at 1440p resolution. However, its 8GB memory capacity becomes a limitation in many games unless you optimize the settings correctly.

Below, you will find all the best Split Fiction settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling : TAA

: TAA Resolution Scale: 100%

Graphics

HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Framerate : Unlocked

: Unlocked Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Detail Level : High

: High Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Shader Quality : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : 8X

: 8X Post-Processing Quality : Medium

: Medium Gamma: 0

The above settings will help the game deliver a stable 60+ FPS on RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti PCs. We used a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra settings to achieve the best balance between visual clarity and performance. Just ensure you have the latest game-ready drivers installed, and your desktop will also achieve the same great result.

