Split Fiction PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

The new co-op title, Split Fiction, reached around 200k players on Steam within a day after its release on March 6, 2025. This shows just how popular the game is among PC players. If you want to get in on the action with decent performance and image quality, you can use a GPU like the RTX 3060 or 3060 Ti. However, Split Fiction will have trouble achieving a solid 60 FPS without the right settings on these cards.
This article will inform you of the best graphics settings to run Split Fiction on the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Split Fiction's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3060) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3060 Ti).
Best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3060
The Nvidia RTX 3060 was launched in early 2021, but it's still a fantastic 1080p gaming GPU, even in 2025. This graphics card is powerful enough to run Split Fiction at 1080p with 60 FPS on its own. However, it can deliver even higher frame rates without any stutters if you apply the following set of optimized settings:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Anti-Aliasing
- Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling: TAA
- Resolution Scale: 100%
Graphics
- HDR: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Framerate: Unlocked
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: High
- Detail Level: High
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8X
- Post-Processing Quality: Medium
- Gamma: 0
Best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is significantly more powerful than the non-Ti model and is designed to play AAA titles at 1440p resolution. However, its 8GB memory capacity becomes a limitation in many games unless you optimize the settings correctly.
Below, you will find all the best Split Fiction settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Anti-Aliasing
- Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling: TAA
- Resolution Scale: 100%
Graphics
- HDR: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Framerate: Unlocked
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Detail Level: High
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Shader Quality: High
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8X
- Post-Processing Quality: Medium
- Gamma: 0
The above settings will help the game deliver a stable 60+ FPS on RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti PCs. We used a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra settings to achieve the best balance between visual clarity and performance. Just ensure you have the latest game-ready drivers installed, and your desktop will also achieve the same great result.
