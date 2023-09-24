Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 boasts a sizeable catalog of cars, which are grouped into different categories. They can be purchased from in-game websites such as Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos. While Rockstar Games has constantly added new rides to the game's multiplayer, the story mode also offers plenty of options to choose from.

Ironically, players can simply steal them off the street and save a considerable amount of money in the process. As most prefer high-speed rides, here are the 10 fastest cars in GTA 5 story mode that can be found in freeroam.

Note: The list is based on each car's top speed, as recorded by YouTuber Broughy1322.

Ocelot F620 and 9 other fastest cars in GTA 5 story mode that can be found in freeroam

1) Vapid Dominator

The Vapid Dominator is a Muscle Car based on the popular Ford Mustang. It has a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) and has been a part of the game since launch. Those looking for the Dominator can find it at Los Santos International Airport (LSIA), Rockford Hills, or near the Los Santos Customs in Burton.

2) Karin Futo

Karin Futo is a sports car inspired by the Toyota AE86 Levin and is capable of hitting a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). It can be found in Rockford Hills, LSIA, or at the Port of Los Santos in GTA 5's story mode. There are speculations about its inclusion in the sequel as well, but this information can only be confirmed after the GTA 6 release date arrives.

3) Imponte Ruiner

Imponte Ruiner is a blend of the Pontiac Trans Am and the Chevrolet Camaro, with a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h). This car spawns in Rockford Hills, Little Seoul, Strawberry, Davis, Sandy Shores, and Los Santos Customs outlets in Burton, LSIA, and La Mesa.

4) Schyster Fusilade

Schyster Fusilade is a sleek sports car in Grand Theft Auto 5 based on the Chrysler Crossfire. While it has a price tag of just $36,000 in the online mode, which obviously doesn't require GTA Online money glitches to afford, players can steal it from Rockford Hils, Vinewood, Richman, or Terminal in the story mode.

5) Ocelot F620

The Ocelot F620 is a Grand Theft Auto 5 Coupes car, which also appeared in Grand Theft Auto 4. Its design is a combination of the Jaguar XK and the Maserati GranTurismo, and it can hit a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h). Interestingly, this car can only be found in Vinewood Hills.

6) Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Like the Ocelot F620, the Ubermacht Sentinel XS has also appeared in older games such as GTA 4, Vice City, and Vice City Stories. In Grand Theft Auto 5, it has a top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h), and can be found in Rockford Hills, Vinewood Hills, Del Perro Pier, Eclipse Blvd, as well as Little Seoul in freeroam.

7) Benefactor Schwartzer

Rockstar Games took inspiration for the Benefactor Schwartzer's design from the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG. This vehicle is known for its clean look and can go as fast as 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h). Downtown Los Santos, La Spada, Aguja Street, La Puerta, and Vespucci Beach are its spawn locations in GTA 5's story mode.

8) Ubermacht Zion Cabrio

The BMW 6-Series E64-inspired Ubermacht Zion Cabrio also has the same top speed as the Benefactor Schwartzer, reaching 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h). However, unlike the Schwartzer, it is a convertible car. Those wishing to steal it in freeroam should search Rockford Hills, Del Perro Pier, and Vespucci Beach.

9) Ubermacht Zion

Ubermacht Zion is the non-convertible variant of the Zion Cabrio. It has the same top speed, 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h), and spawns in the same locations as the previous entry in freeroam. However, its design in Grand Theft Auto 5 is inspired by the BMW M6 E63.

10) Karin Sultan

Karin Sultan's simple yet impressive design is a combination of the Lexus IS, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI, and the Subaru Impreza. It has a top speed of 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h) and can be stolen from Chamberlain Hills, Little Seoul, Grove Street, Sandy Shores, and around Vanilla Unicorn in GTA 5's story mode. Interestingly, it has also appeared GTA 4 and San Andreas.

