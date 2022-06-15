10 most forgotten characters from all GTA games

Throughout the GTA series, there have been many characters, some of which turned out to be the most iconic ones in the gaming world. The developers of the game series have made sure that each character is defined and has some unique characteristics associated with them. But as time passed, some of them were forgotten and buried under the players' memories.

Here's a look at the ten most forgotten characters from all the GTA games.

From Mike Moreno to Willy, here are the top 10 forgotten characters in GTA series

10) The Truth (Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas)

The Truth is considered one of the most mysterious characters in San Andreas. He was voiced by Peter Fonda and portrayed as a hippie who lives in Flint Country, where he owns a cannabis farm. He is well aware of the conspiracy surrounding law and enforcement and is particularly known for his Area 69 mission.

9) Mike Toreno (Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas)

Some people may consider Mike Toreno a bad guy, but few people still love him. He appeared in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas as one of the iconic characters. Even though at first there was hostility between CJ and Mike, he later warmed up to him and helped in Sweet’s release. He is an undercover agent from some unknown government agency where he disguised himself as a drug dealer.

8) Alberto Robina (Grand Theft Auto: Vice City)

Perhaps we can consider Alberto Robina as one of the most forgettable characters in the GTA games. He is not given much importance despite being on three important missions. Jorge Pupo voices Alberto Robina, and the character appears in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He is from Cuba and is associated with the members of the Cubans.

7) Madd Dogg (Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas)

Madd Dogg's character is shown as a rapper in GTA San Andreas, where he and CJ become friends in the latter part of the series. He is from Los Santos and was known for rapping from a young age. He got a big hit when he performed in 1988 at Los Santos. During the start of GTA San Andreas, Madd Dogg’s character was very popular as he was voiced by famous rapper Ice-T.

6) Mickey Hamfists (Grand Theft Auto 3)

Mick's character appears in Grand Theft Auto 3 and he also appears as a supporting character in Grand Theft Auto: Liberty Stories. He is from the Leone family and worked as Luigi Goterelli’s bodyguard. Chris Tardio is the one who voices Mike's character as he gives a guest appearance in GTA 3. Mike's character used racketeering and narcotics to increase his ranking.

5) Carlos (Grand Theft Auto 3)

He is known as Carl and appears in Grand Theft Auto 3. He is a loan shark and ex-lover of Marty Chonks' wife. Marty owes money to Carl and while meeting him, Carl successfully escapes from all the traps he set up and kills him with his concealed shotgun. Thus, he takes over his business. His character is forgotten as he only has a minor role.

4) Donald Love (Grand Theft Auto 3)

Donald Love's character tends to appear in Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, and Grand Theft Auto Advance. He is a multi-billionaire owner of Love Media and also owns a construction business. He is Avery's protege and does not have much dialogue. It may be one of the reasons why people easily forget about him.

3) BJ Smith (Grand Theft Auto: Vice City)

He is one of the minor characters to appear in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. BJ Smith is a former tight end for the professional American football team. He later left it to concentrate on his business. He even released his fitness videos. As his character does not have any distinct personality, people easily forget him.

2) Miguel (Grand Theft Auto 3)

Miguel is the main character of GTA 3 and a minor character in Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories. He is one of the leaders of the Colombian cartel and his gang is involved in the narcotics trade. Even though his character is prominent, he gets very few scenes before he gets betrayed by Catalina.

1) Willy (Grand Theft Auto: Vice City)

Willy has a voice-over in GTA Vice City, but his character does not appear in the game. Because only his voice is heard in the game and his character doesn't appear during the mission Publicity Tour, many people have forgotten about him. In GTA 5 he could be seen and there is a mission where players have to steal his gold tooth.

To sum it up, possessing unique characteristics, many GTA characters were loved by the players. However, as time passed, they were long forgotten as Rockstar introduced many new characters.

Note: This article represents the author's opinions.

