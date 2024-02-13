10 most iconic tracks from GTA Vice City, ranked

GTA Vice City, launched in 2002, is renowned for its immersive open-world gameplay set in the vivid, neon-soaked world of 1980s Miami. Its soundtrack is one of the most iconic aspects of the game, and features a diverse selection of tracks spanning multiple genres, from pop to rock to new wave.

There's no doubt that Vice City has the most memorable soundtrack out of any Grand Theft Auto title. The music plays a significant role in bringing the game's retro atmosphere to life. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most recognizable and beloved songs from the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 10 songs from GTA Vice City

10) Laura Branigan - Self Control (1984)

Late pop singer Laura Branigan's biggest hit, Self Control, was included in GTA Vice City and is played on Flash FM. This song was also used for the game's Anniversary Trailer, which was meant for the mobile release of GTA Vice City (Android and iOS) in 2012. Laura Branigan was featured again in Vice City Stories, with another of her hits, Gloria, being played on the same radio station.

9) Twisted Sister - I Wanna Rock (1984)

Twisted Sister's iconic 1984 classic is the epitome of hard rock, as the song name suggests, and is played on GTA Vice City's V-Rock radio station. Although the track does not appear in any cutscenes, the simple but catchy chorus is sure to stay with any player for a long time.

8) Kool & the Gang - Summer Madness (1974)

Fever 105 is an often underrated radio station in GTA Vice City that plays disco, soul, funk, and R&B. When it comes to these genres, Kool & the Gang is perhaps the most renowned band, and their 1974 hit instrumental Summer Madness was featured in the hit sports movie, Rocky (1976).

Rockstar picked this track for the first Grand Theft Auto Vice City trailer, and it did a perfect job of capturing the vibes of Vice City. Although the song itself is from the 70s, it doesn't feel out of place in the 80s setting of the game.

7) Nena - 99 Luftballons (1983)

Nena was one of the most successful European singers during the 80s, and 99 Luftballons played a huge part in her success. This is also the only German song in GTA Vice City, as Rockstar decided to go with the original instead of the translated English version.

Players can listen to it on Wave 103, the radio station that plays new wave, synthpop, and post-punk. The song can also be heard playing during the first cutscene of The Shootist.

6) Wang Chung - Dance Hall Days (1982)

Dance Hall Days is a song that celebrates nostalgia, and that's perfect for GTA Vice City, a game that's steeped in nostalgia. The 'Dance Hall' in this context can even be applied to Malibu Club, as that's where the song can be heard playing most of the time. While in a vehicle, players can tune in to Flash FM to catch this song.

5) A Flock of Seagulls - I Ran (So Far Away) (1982)

The second trailer to GTA Vice City was filled with action as it showed Tommy driving across Vice City, shooting different guns, and walking in style. It even showcased some of the in-game cutscenes from various missions. The song featured in the trailer was I Ran (So Far Away).

This iconic, fast-paced classic track was used yet again for the official Xbox trailer of Vice City. While in-game, players can listen to it on Wave 103.

4) Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes to Midnight (1984)

Vice City's soundtrack isn't just composed of pop and new wave, as Rockstar even managed to bring on the biggest name of heavy metal — Iron Maiden. The iconic British band has let one of their songs, 2 Minutes to Midnight, play on V-Rock, the radio station reserved for Rock and Metal music.

3) Jan Hammer - Crockett's Theme (1984)

The iconic TV series Miami Vice was one of the biggest inspirations behind GTA Vice City, as revealed by Rockstar themselves. There are numerous easter eggs and references to the TV franchise, and Crockett's Theme is perhaps the most obvious one. It's an instrumental song played on Emotion 98.3, which also acted as the theme song for the main protagonist James "Sonny" Crockett in Miami Vice.

2) Hall and Oates - Out of Touch (1984)

Out of Touch is an 80s classic that's remembered quite fondly and is included in countless wholesome memes even today. There are very few songs that have managed to stay this relevant even today, and as such, players replaying GTA Vice City would love to hear it.

This song is a Flash FM classic and it's even played during the mission, The Party. Hall & Oates have been featured again in Vice City Stories, GTA 4's Episodes from Liberty City expansions, and even in the GTA 5 radio station, Non-Stop-Pop FM.

1) Michael Jackson - Billy Jean (1982)

Who else could top this list besides the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson? Billie Jean is the first song to play on the original versions of Vice City the first time players got inside a vehicle. It's a grand way to start such a nostalgic game, and as the song plays, players can almost visualize Jackson moondancing to it. Like many other 80s classics, this song is also found on Flash FM.

