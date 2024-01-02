Top 5 GTA V Radio Stations that should return in GTA VI

With 2024 here, GTA 6 is not too far away, as Rockstar Games has announced that the title will roll out in 2025. While the developer is working on it, there are some things that fans want to see in the upcoming title. Several players request adding some GTA V radio stations to GTA VI. Radio Stations in the Grand Theft Auto titles don't just play music but also keep players entertained as they drive the vehicle across the map.

However, some specific radio stations in GTA V have some of the best songs and commentators that players love to listen to. So, this article will list five such channels that Rockstar Games should bring back in the next title.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top five Radio Stations from GTA V that should be available in GTA VI

5) Los Santos Underground Radio

While Los Santos Underground Radio only appeared in the game's single-player mode after the Arena Wars update in 2018, it is still one of the better options players often listen to.

With Donna Frank as the voice behind the female host, this radio station plays songs from the House and Techno genres. The hosts are also interesting, and the song list is engaging enough for a short ride across the town. So, having this radion station in GTA VI would be great as players go on a mission or ride out in Vice City.

4) Radio Los Santos

Radio Los Santos is another popular station in Grand Theft Auto V that fans would love to see appear in GTA VI. Hosted by DJ Big Boy, his radio station mainly focuses on playing rap music. But it also sometimes plays songs from the R&B music genre.

This is a popular radio station not just because of the songs but also because of the DJ and his interesting talks. While there are better options, sometimes listening to a song by Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Macklemore, or Nipsey Hussle on a ride across Los Santos is best.

3) Non-Stop Pop

There is hardly any player who hasn't tuned into Non-Stop Pop to listen to some casual modern-day pop songs in GTA V. It is one of the most popular radio stations in the game, and for good reasons. Hosted by model Cara Delevingne, the station has a great selection of songs, and the host feels natural for the role.

On top of that, Rockstar Games has curated the playlist for this radio station to fit the lavish lifestyle of Los Santos (mainly Los Angeles, the real-life city). So, popular songs like Gimme More by Britany Spears and Glamorous by Fergie ft. Ludacris and Only Girl (In The World) by Rihana give this radio station a higher spot than others.

2) West Coast Classicis

As the name suggests, this radio station mostly plays songs from the 80s and 90s and specifically focuses on rap. So, players will get to hear Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg, among other popular and iconic artists, while driving across the streets of Los Santos.

Rockstar Games even added a small event in GTA V where players have to look for a USB drive that adds a selection of songs for the West Coasts Classics radio station. So, fans would want to switch to this radio station when playing Grand Theft Auto VI.

1) Los Santos Rock Radio

Kenny Leggins is the biggest reason why Los Santos Rock Radio is so popular among the fans. Not only does this radio station play some banger songs, but the host is hilarious and sometimes outright unhinged. Players will get to listen to some talk that fits perfectly for a Grand Theft Auto character.

On top of that, the radio station also has popular names like Elton John and Queen, allowing it to gain the top spot. Since Los Santos Rock Radio has something for everybody, it is easily among the most popular options when having a leisure drive or chasing a target across the city. So, Rockstar Games should bring back this radio station in Grand Theft Auto VI at all costs.

Good songs help elevate the mood and immerse players deeper into the story. While adding a radio station is good, there are things GTA VI should avoid doing.

