West Coast Classics event in GTA Online: Everything you need to know

GTA Online always has fascinating content releases by Rockstar Games for players to discover, keeping the game fresh. While the Salvage Yard and Drift Races have been great additions, the West Coast Classics event has also caught the eyes of fans.

For those unaware, West Coast Classics is a hip-hop radio station in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online multiplayer variant. In this event, Rockstar has released a small treasure hunt for players to find a certain item, revealing a reward once they get their hands on it. However, many don't know much about this event and its requirements.

Hence, this article aims to clear any doubts about the West Coast Classics event in GTA Online and share all the information needed to clear it.

GTA Online West Coast Classics event: A brief guide on how to complete it

As mentioned, West Coast Classics is a radio station in the game, so naturally, the event is also based on finding a media stick that will allow the players to listen to a special mixtape by DJ Pooh. However, finding this stick on the humongous GTA Online map is a little tricky.

Rockstar Games informed the community of this event on December 15 with this message:

"To commemorate a decade of hosting Los Santos' preeminent classic hip-hop station, DJ Pooh has hidden a special mix of the album somewhere in town. You'll need to call in to West Coast Classics for clues, and also make sure to listen for some very special shoutouts from notable friends of WCC's iconic DJ to celebrate his legendary run."

To start, players must wait for an email from West Coast Classics. Once this happens, they will need to call the radio station from their in-game smartphone (or dial 611-555-0110). The call will play a small message mentioning the district as well as a hint about the location of the media stick.

A screenshot of the message from Rockstar's Newswire (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of all the Los Santos districts that might have the GTA Online media sticks:

Grove Street

Del Perro Pier

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Maze Bank Tower

Galileo Observatory

The message will also reveal the exact location of the media stick in these districts, but players must listen carefully, or they'll miss the hint.

Once they get their hands on the media stick, they can listen to the newly added tracks on the West Coast Classics media player in the game. While this event doesn't offer any cash reward, it is still an interesting treasure hunt to allow players to take a break from the Salvage Yard missions.

Fans are hopeful that the studio will also include similar small missions and tasks in Grand Theft Auto 6.

