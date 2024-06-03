“$200 retail price, 200Tb storage space”: GTA Trilogy HD Era fan concept mesmerizes the internet

GTA Trilogy of HD Era is something that has been discussed among the Grand Theft Auto community in the past, but now someone has finally made a concept cover art for it. Popular Rockstar reporter @videotechuk_ shared their design concept of “Grand Theft Auto HD ERA Trilogy Edition” featuring GTA 6, GTA 4, and GTA 5 in a single box.

It quickly gained the attention of many fans of the series on the social media platform. One user, @trenkore, hilariously commented a possible price tag and storage space of the trilogy if it ever happens:

“$200 retail price, 200Tb storage space.”

One user, @denorx_, shared a simple yet solid statement in their comment to the post:

“One can only hope.”

Another user, @BinFloxking, said that it would be “so fire” to see a GTA Trilogy with all three HD era games.

Here are other noteworthy comments on the @videotechuk_ post on X:

GTA 6 plays a huge role in the possibility of a GTA Trilogy HD Era Edition

An official image of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

As can be seen above, the GTA Trilogy concept shared by @videotechuk_ includes all three HD games currently known – GTA 4, GTA 5, and GTA 6. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 plays a major role in it, as without it there would be no trilogy of the HD era.

The first trilogy was based on the 3D era of the series, which includes classic titles like San Andreas and Vice City. However, the HD era needs to have a third game, which can only be completed with Grand Theft Auto 6's release.

While the possibility of getting an HD-era trilogy is quite low, fans’ reactions to the X post show there will be a huge demand for it if Rockstar decides to make it happen one day.

For now, they can expect GTA 6 to be released in fall 2025, as confirmed by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, during its quarterly earnings call last month. The game is set in the returning Vice City, possibly set in a modern era. It is expected to feature two playable protagonists – Lucia and Jason.

While fans were disappointed by getting no in-game screenshots of it last month, the developers are expected to share more official information on the game this summer.

