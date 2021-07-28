3 GTA San Andreas characters who annoyed CJ more than they helped

GTA San Andreas had a grounded and well-plotted storyline that is still relevant even after all these years. CJ encountered numerous NPC's on his quest to find the real people behind his mother's death.

While some of them helped in his cause, this can't be said for others. There have been characters in GTA San Andreas who were utterly vexing. They are usually regarded as irritating due to their personalities and behaviors in the game. This article looks at three such GTA San Andreas characters.

Bothersome characters from GTA San Andreas

1) Zero

How can anyone forget Zero from GTA San Andreas? This minor character's irritating voice still echoes through players' minds and ears.

Zero was introduced to CJ by The Truth, but he did not play any substantial role in CJ's crusade. His side missions have been another cause of distress for players.

The only noteworthy part Zero performs in GTA San Andreas is presenting CJ another income stream with his RC venture.

2) OG Loc

Taking the second spot is Jeffrey Cross, aka OG Loc. In GTA San Andreas, his role is pretty much insignificant. The only thing he is good at is annoying others.

Loc's flow is dreadful, and so are his horrific rapping skills. It's a good thing that he didn't become a rap star. This character got easily manipulated by Big Smoke (his manager), and his in-game lines don't help in making players laugh either.

Inside Franklin's second safe-house in Grand Theft Auto V, a golden record by OG Loc from GTA San Andreas can be found hanging on a wall. pic.twitter.com/unqcy4Hb2D — Gaming Humor & News (@VGFGamers) November 27, 2016

To top it all off, he fell for Big Smoke's false promises and betrayed Sweet, CJ, and others.

3) Catalina

Even though Catalina was a major character in GTA 3, most players didn't understand her purpose in GTA San Andreas. For the most part, her relationship with CJ was irritating and weird. She even boasted about her sensual escapades with Claude Speed.

Her voice was another add-on to the overall annoyances. She is depicted as a wild, psychopathic, and notably feisty woman who even betrays close partners if they cease being useful.

However, luckily, her missions in GTA San Andreas were not so annoying.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer