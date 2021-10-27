3 most hated characters from the GTA 5 story mode

GTA 5 has many characters that players love, but probably more that they hate. From the beginning of the game and within the first few missions involving Michael or Franklin, users meet some of these deplorable characters.

Michael seems to be the protagonist with troubled family life, while Franklin is trying to survive by living a basic criminal lifestyle in the hood with his friend Lamar. Once the two's fates become entwined, gamers quickly start to make new enemies.

Three GTA 5 characters from the story mode fans could not stand

Every GTA 5 player has different feelings about who they hate the most, but here are the top three among the GTA community.

1) Tennis coach

GTA players are all on Michael's side because he and Franklin are the most "together" protagonists. Hence, they all hate the tennis coach, Kyle Chavis, who tries ruining Michael's marriage by engaging in an affair with his wife, Michelle.

Fans unanimously agree: this guy needs to be dealt with.

As one of the first missions where Franklin joined Michael in GTA 5, gamers loved chasing down this fraud and tearing down his house. Or at least what they thought was his house. Oops.

2) Simeon Yetarian

Simeon did not exactly make the best impression on GTA 5 users when they first met him. He is like some worn-out, loser version of Niko Bellic, who sells stolen cars and gives his "staff" a lot of flack.

Gamers were constantly annoyed by Simeon, but after the phone call when he threatened Franklin, they had newfound hate for him.

3) Isiah Friedlander

Dr. Friedlander is nothing but irritating and condescending throughout all his interactions with users in GTA 5. Michael must go and see the doctor to try and save his marriage and face some of his own inner issues.

When it turns out the doctor is using Michael's 'case' to make himself famous in GTA, it is time to say goodbye. Gamers really take pleasure in dispatching Friedlander in several ways.

They hate him with passion and enjoy giving him what he deserves in the end.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer