3 most memorable characters from The Diamond Casino heist in GTA Online

GTA Online has many great characters involved in the Diamond Casino Heist. There are some GTA Online characters that players remember more than others. This article describes three memorable characters on GTA online that players see in The Diamond Casino Heist.

The Diamond Casino Heist is so memorable that players may sometimes undervalue some of the mission's key players. This article should help clear up some player curiosities.

The three top pics of memorable characters can be found below in this article, with some reasons why they were chosen.

GTA Online: Diamond Casino Heist's most unforgettable characters

1) Lester Crest

The man, the myth, the legend (Image via Sportskeeda)

In much of GTA Online, not to mention GTA 5 story mode, the game needs Lester more than most. Lester always helps GTA Online players by being their primary contact and guiding them along as missions like the Diamond Casino Heist, to name just one task.

Lester lets GTA Online players know the "what, when, how and where" of the mission. He is also extremely helpful in GTA Online as players can call him on their phone to help get rid of police stars, change mission statuses and many more things. He is essential.

The sweet part that GTA Online players will remember is at the end of their first successful heist. Meeting on the rooftop opposite the Diamond Casino, Lester shares a kiss with his newfound love. It's fair to say that almost every GTA Online player must have been very happy for him.

2) Georgina Cheng

Ms Cheng (Image via Sportskeeda)

As a member of the Cheng family, Georgina is memorable in the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online because of her will-they-wont-they romance with Lester. She is the reason Lester is so keen to impress and make sure the heist goes perfectly to plan. She is the liaison for the Cheng family in this mission.

Why Georgina, a beautiful and successful Mafia Boss daughter, would fall for a man like Lester is not known, not to mention being somewhat unrealistic. All the same, she is very memorable for her beauty and that she and Lester seem to have a happy ending together.

3) Jimmy De Santa

Just chilling out (Image via Youtube)

Jimmy De Santa is indeed an honourable mention for this article. GTA Online players get to know Jimmy very well, as Michael's son in GTA 5.

When GTA Online players bought their first Arcade, they were delighted to see Jimmy in there hanging out and playing games. Being able to interact with him a bit more would have been nice, though.

During the opening scene of the Diamond Casino Heist cut-away, Jimmy is chatting with the Arcade barmaid. Surely he knows what's going on down in the basement.

