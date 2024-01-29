3 things GTA Trilogy Netflix remaster improved (and 2 things that are yet to be fixed)

The mobile release of the GTA Trilogy that is being offered by Netflix for free has many improvements. However, this doesn't mean that the games are perfect or that Rockstar has fixed or smoothed out all the glaring issues from the Definitive Edition. The Netflix remasters have improvements, like the visuals, but it doesn't fix other things, like the weather.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on mobile, available through a Netflix subscription, was released in December 2023. Here's a list of the things that Rockstar fixed with this mobile edition, along with things they didn't improve.

3 things that Rockstar improved with GTA Trilogy mobile edition on Netflix

1) Atmosphere

The original GTA Trilogy, especially Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, had some of the most impressive visual palettes when it came to the lighting and the skybox. This mostly applied to the PlayStation 2 version, which was iconic for having the characteristic orangish glow in Los Santos.

On the other hand, GTA 3 had a dark filter that resulted in a gritty New York atmosphere. These visuals were removed from the Definitive Edition of the games on PC and consoles, which went for a washed-out, brighter look instead. With the mobile release, there's an added option called Classic Lighting on all three games to restore the original look.

2) Fog

Like with the visuals, the Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy also had zero fog on release. The fog was a major aspect of the original games, which kept parts of the map hidden from the player. This wasn't just to improve performance on the old consoles, it also maintained the illusion that the map was large, especially in San Andreas.

Removing this fog was an unusual move, and many believed it was just proof of the sloppy quality of work on the remasters. Thankfully, with the mobile version, players can now reenable the fog, and it looks much better than it did in the original games.

Buildings won't just vanish out of view; they will have a hazy outline. There are now massive clouds that blanket the entire map so that the world doesn't appear tiny.

3) Bug fixes

The mobile port of the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy also fixes several leftover bugs that Rockstar has yet to fix on the PC and console editions. This includes implementing proper lighting, as some areas felt incredibly dark in the remasters. Several poor-quality or bugged road textures have also been improved, and the water has better effects and is more detailed.

Several issues with the map, such as incorrect details and clipping surfaces, have been fixed, and the mini-map also displays the player's location correctly. Another fix includes restoring Claude's animations for reacting to cars honking behind him. Like the original games, Claude will now look back and flip the bird at any drivers that annoy him.

2 things in GTA Trilogy mobile that still needs fixing

1) Weather

This issue mainly applies to GTA San Andreas, which the mobile edition improved by restoring the classic lighting and visual filters. However, the Classic Lighting option only restores the Los Santos weather effect. The original game had 16 different weather types with their own visual skybox effect that varied according to the place and time.

Now, the mobile remaster has applied the Extra Sunny weather type for Los Santos to every part of the map. In the original game, a particular weather type looked different in different regions, like Las Venturas or Bone County, for instance. This means that the unique atmosphere of any place outside Los Santos hasn't been restored in the mobile edition.

2) Parallax interiors

The GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy on PC and consoles sported an impressive new feature—parallax interiors. This added a 3D illusion effect to several windows, which made it look as if the affected building had a detailed interior. However, this was poorly implemented, and some places lost their unique textures.

One example is the guitar store in Vice City called Screamin' Colins Guitars, which had its guitar textures replaced with an empty parallax interior. The mobile versions removed this feature completely, which is most likely due to the hardware limitations of mobile devices.

In other news, the GTA Trilogy on mobile has hit 18 million downloads, showcasing the massive success of Netflix Games.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.