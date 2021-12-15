3 things that Rockstar Games should fix in a patch for the GTA Trilogy

Rockstar Games has done some helpful patches that fixed some issues with the GTA Trilogy, but there is still a long way to go.

The GTA Trilogy's price is relatively high for some gamers, especially since it doesn't add much compared to the original games. What it adds is easily replicated by various mods for the original games, leaving some fans wanting more from the new games.

Keep in mind that those mods are free to use. Hence, the GTA Trilogy hasn't impressed gamers as much as it could have, especially with the immense hype shortly after its announcement.

3 things to be fixed in a patch for the GTA Trilogy by Rockstar Games

1) Performance issues

The game infamously doesn't run well on the Nintendo Switch (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most crucial aspect of any video game is the ability to play the game. If there are constant crashes or performance issues, then it becomes borderline unplayable at times. Unfortunately, the GTA Trilogy's performance is still subpar for a 2021 game, especially on the Nintendo Switch.

Gamers shouldn't be hoping for 30 FPS in a modern game, especially in instances where the game can dip below it. It's not as bad on other platforms, but the GTA Trilogy still doesn't run as smoothly as one would expect from a recreation of nearly 20-year-old games.

Everything else that fans could expect from the GTA Trilogy is mostly wishful thinking. However, there are seldom reasons for anybody to hope that Rockstar Games wouldn't fix performance issues.

Plus, it's something that Rockstar Games could realistically work on when it comes to the GTA Trilogy. Likewise, fixing some of the game's bugs that it didn't inherit from the old games would be delightful.

2) Character models

Denise is the most infamous example (Image via Rockstar Games)

The update to Old Reece's model shows that character models can be adjusted for the GTA Trilogy. Anybody who has been following GTA Trilogy news will remember how panned various character models were. Some common examples included:

Old Reece (fixed)

GSF member with the seven texture (fixed)

Denise

GSF member with elongated traps

Vagos member with a tattoo of Africa

Candy Suxxx

Ken Rosenberg

Asuka Kasen

Those aren't the only examples, but they were some of the popular ones that circulated the internet around the GTA Trilogy's launch. Unfortunately, most of these models remain unchanged throughout the various patches.

One of the biggest criticisms of the GTA Trilogy before its launch was the art direction. Graphically, it's unimpressive for a 2021 game. Not only that, but some animations aren't rigged properly, further giving the idea that the characters look ugly in these games.

3) New content

It wouldn't hurt to have some new content (Image via Rockstar Games)

The least likely thing for Rockstar Games to do for the GTA Trilogy via patches is new content. Still, anything from new activities to new gameplay features would make these games stand out from mods for the older titles.

As it stands now, there aren't many positive differences between the GTA Trilogy and the original games with mods. A remaster for this price with its current graphics is rather lackluster, so it would've been nice if the games were remade to feel more exciting to play.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu