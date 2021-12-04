Players who own the GTA Trilogy on PC can now receive free copies of the original games

Rockstar Games just announced that GTA Trilogy players on PC will receive the classic versions at no additional cost.

Not too long ago, Rockstar issued a public apology to their player base. Needless to say, the launch date was a disaster for PC players. The GTA Trilogy contained leaked files, which meant Rockstar had to shut down their servers until they fixed the problem. PC players had to wait several days to play the GTA Trilogy.

The company extended an olive branch by announcing these players would receive free copies of the original games. Rockstar made good on their words as they have just released these games today. They have now been delivered to the Rockstar Games Launcher.

GTA Trilogy players on PC have now received the original versions at no additional cost

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Everyone who purchased the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from the Rockstar Store has now been delivered the classic versions of GTAIII, Vice City, and San Andreas in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost.

Rockstar just made an announcement today regarding the GTA Trilogy. PC players now have something to look forward to. This article will go over the ongoing developments of this recent news.

The original games have now been delivered

Gypsy @GypsytheScumbag @RockstarGames Step in the right direction for sure but doesn't fix the main issue

All players who bought the GTA Trilogy on PC will now get a free bundle with the original versions. This is noteworthy, considering that Rockstar took down the Steam versions before the GTA Trilogy was released.

Players now have access to these classic titles, via the Rockstar Games Launcher. Anybody who bought the PC versions of the GTA Trilogy can check out the original games right now.

Future PC players can also get free copies until July 1, 2022

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

support.rockstargames.com/articles/44115… Going forward, this offer will be delivered to anyone who purchases the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from the Rockstar Store before July 1, 2022; terms apply.

Rockstar also made another announcement for PC players. If they buy the GTA Trilogy right now, they can receive a free bundle with the original games. However, this offer will only last until July 1, 2021.

Given the recent demand for refunds, it seems like Rockstar is trying to get those players back on board. The GTA Trilogy was not released in an optimal state, given its severe technical issues.

At the very least, players can wait a while before buying the game on PC. They should hold off until the next few patches arrive. By next year, they should make an informed decision on whether it's a worthy purchase.

Rockstar is trying to make amends for previous failures

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. rsg.ms/de7593e

Rockstar has already apologized for the current state of the GTA Trilogy. Many players have demanded refunds as a result of its poor quality. It appears the company is taking these issues very seriously. Their reputation took a heavy blow after a disastrous launch.

It remains to be seen if the GTA Trilogy can live up to its potential. It will take several patches just to make it as good as the originals.

There are a few problems with this update

Ben Turpin @videotech_



Ben Turpin @videotech_

Bit of a joke really. @RockstarGames I can't get past the loading screen. I mean this offer is useless if you can't do anything these games unless you download mods.

Ben Turpin is reporting that he cannot get past the loading screen. He tagged Rockstar in a series of Tweets, hoping to get their attention. If these problems aren't solved very soon, then the special offer is rendered pointless.

Hopefully, Rockstar acts quickly in regards to these complaints. Otherwise, their token gesture will amount to nothing.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

