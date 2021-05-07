While the Impound Lot essentially ensures the safety of vehicles in GTA Online, it can sometimes turn into a nuisance, as nobody likes going all the way to the fenced area and paying a heavy fine for one's own asset.

Vehicles are despawned and sent to the Impound Lot when the player abandons their vehicle in Freemode or parks them in a no-parking zone. Vehicles are also impounded when the player is killed by the police.

The Impound Lot is located in LSPD Auto Impound, the place where Franklin picks up the tow truck for a side mission in GTA 5.

While retrieving a vehicle from the Impound Lot is not exactly a tricky feat, it can be quite annoying at times. To avoid the hassle of going back to the Impound Lot every now and then, it is recommended that the player doesn't park their vehicle in a no-parking zone or stray too far from it when playing in Freemode.

That being said, this article explains how players can retrieve their vehicles from the Impound Lot in GTA Online.

3 ways to get a vehicle out of Impound Lot in GTA Online

#3 Pay the Entry Fees

Image via steamcommunity.com

This is perhaps the simplest way to get a vehicle out of the Impound lot in GTA Online. However, the player will need to go all the way down to the marked location in order to pay the entry fees and retrieve the vehicle.

To do so, all the player needs to do is walk up to the gate of the Impound, and pay a fine of $250 to retrieve the vehicle.

#2 Pay Insurance

Image via steamcommunity.com

This method is also quite simple. All the player needs to do is bring out another personal vehicle and wait for the Impounded one to be destroyed. This way, the player will be able to retrieve their vehicle by paying a paltry insurance fee.

#1 Fighting your way in

Image via steamcommunity.com

Breaking in has never been a good idea in GTA Online. The cops, as players know very well, do not like being messed with. However, this method can be considered if the player is strapped for cash or is feeling a little rebellious.

It's worth mentioning that the Impound Lot in GTA Online is well fenced and cannot simply be jumped over. The player will need to bring a Van, an SUV or a tall enough vehicle to climb over and then jump down the fencing.