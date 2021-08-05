3 Zombie hints in GTA San Andreas that are hidden in plain sight

While GTA San Andreas is certainly not a zombie or horror game, the developers have still managed to include some references. The game holds more secrets than meets the eye.

While some are just fun Easter eggs and Rockstar's way of having fun, others are disturbing and make players think twice. From spooky cabins to zombies, GTA San Andreas has it all.

This article will focus on three zombie hints in GTA San Andreas that are hidden in plain sight.

3 Hints of zombies in GTA San Andreas

1) Zombotech Corporation

This might be one of the most obvious and upfront hints in GTA San Andreas from the developers. Zombotech Corporation is a large, semi-enterable office tower in Downtown, San Fierro.

It is engaged in zombie virus research. The building also has a sign that sends shivers down one's spine. It states: "Zombotech Sinister Zombie Virus Research Corporation Welcomes Visitors!"

2) Leatherface

This is a very well-known myth in GTA San Andreas and is also known as the Chainsaw Killer or Panopticon Killer. The myth of Leatherface started a while after the release of GTA San Andreas. Rumors began spreading about strange chainsaw noises coming from the Panopticon late at night. However, nothing as such has been found in the game.

If players visit the Rockstar Games website, there is a small section about the Panopticon, which states:

"At the very center of the state of San Andreas, Blueberry is a farming community, and home to the Fleischberg Brewery. To the west of a local farm, Blueberry Acres lays a large hill, known locally as The Panopticon. The Panopticon affords views of both Bone and Flint Counties and Easter basin Airport, serving San Fierro. We're sure some crime takes place here, only currently, we don't know what."

Who is behind this crime? No one knows.

3) Zombie Cheerleader Sleepover 5

In GTA San Andreas, Fort Carson is the largest town in Bone County, and CJ can even acquire a safehouse here. While the location is not the primary focus of the game, it has its own fair share of hidden Easter eggs.

At the drive-in theater near Fort Carson, the movie Zombie Cheerleader Sleepover 5 is playing. Quite an Easter egg.

