5 of the most annoying characters in the GTA franchise

Highly annoying characters within the GTA series are often some of the most despised characters as well.

Usually, GTA characters that are considered annoying by the fanbase are written in a way that makes hating them intentional. However, other characters are unintentionally annoying, which makes them quite disliked by the fanbase for one reason or another. For the sake of this article, we will only include characters that are intentionally written to be annoying.

These characters can be annoying for several reasons. For some fans, these characters just have an annoying voice and talk too much. Other characters are considered annoying because of the missions they're associated. Either way, these characters are great at annoying GTA players with their presence alone.

GTA Characters designed to get on players' nerves

#5 - Maria Latore (GTA 3 & Liberty City Stories)

It's not surprising that Claude shoots a bullet at the end of GTA 3 to silence Maria after she rants at the game's climax. Whether or not he killed her is unknown, but many GTA fans wouldn't mind if he did, given how obnoxious she acts throughout the franchise.

She's a druggie that constantly puts Salvatore Leone in danger, which makes it surprising that he is willing to let her live after everything that has happened between the two.

Plus, she's a gold digger who abandons her attraction towards Toni Cipriani simply because he isn't rich. Wherever she is, trouble is bound to be right around the corner. She's friendlier in GTA 3 than in Liberty City Stories, but she can manage to get on a player's nerves.

#4 - Fabien LaRouche (GTA 5)

Fabien is a character that is seen as incredibly annoying universally. Both Tracey and Jimmy can't stand his over-the-top yoga routine. And some players' strong affinity for hating GTA 5's yoga mission will likely find Fabien to be just as annoying.

He's way too sexual in his yoga practices, bordering on sexual assault in some instances. Understandably, Michael does not like what Fabien does or what he represents. He doesn't appear that often in GTA 5's storyline, but it would be difficult for players to think of him as anything but that annoying yoga guy.

Some GTA fans also dislike how much of a parody some GTA 5 characters were. Unsurprisingly, Fabien is a one-note character that doesn't do much for this type of crowd. He's intended to be annoying, and he does his job perfectly.

#3 - OG Loc (GTA San Andreas)

If players don't find OG Loc to be humorous, then he will come across as an annoying character. His voice is annoying on some players' ears, but it's mostly his attitude that drives GTA players away from enjoying him. He's a terrible rapper and a wannabe gangster, and that's practically the extend of his character.

He even sides with Big Smoke over CJ, despite the fact that CJ did some questionable missions to help him out. It doesn't help that OG Loc is one of the very few villains in GTA San Andreas who doesn't really get his just desserts compared to the rest of the cast.

OG Loc doesn't even provide comic relief like other characters such as Big Smoke. As a result, players tend to find OG Loc one of the more annoying characters in GTA.

#2 - Manny Escuela (GTA 4)

Fake philanthropists who lack sincerity are easy to dislike, and Manny Escuela is no exception to this rule. He's vain and insincere, which makes his unceremonious death that much sweeter. Normally, such an abrupt ending would be a cause for concern, but for many GTA 4 players, Manny's sudden end was well-met.

He pays Niko to kill drug dealers, he then films it with his crew so he can take all of the credit for "cleaning the streets". Unsurprisingly, not everybody enjoys this. Unfortunately, he also pays Niko to kill his friends who mocked him.

This is why it's so sweet to see Elizabeta shoot Manny and his friend after they tried to act tough. Why he thought filming this while she's paranoid about the feds only helps show how stupid he was.

#1 - Zero (GTA San Andreas)

A nerd that gives frustrating missions is a recipe for disaster. RC missions are often some of the most hated missions in all of the GTA series, and two of Zero's missions involve the player driving an RC vehicle in some capacity.

In many ways, Zero just plays the role of a nerd in the most annoying way possible. He complains a lot, does nerdy activities in a frustrating manner, and is easily one of the least cool characters in the entire GTA series. It doesn't help that his stupidity nearly costs CJ and the crew their heist at Caligula's.

Fortunately, everything involving Zero is optional. Unfortunately, some players aren't aware of this, thus making them painstakingly attempt Zero's missions even though it could've been avoided.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

