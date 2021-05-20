5 things fans would love to see in a GTA 3 remake

There are so many things fans would love to see in a GTA 3 remake.

Rockstar has stated that there will be some surprises for GTA 3's 20th anniversary, some of which will be for GTA Online players. Some GTA 3 fans have speculated that the non-GTA Online wonders could involve a potential remake of the once-legendary title.

Past leaks have touched upon the matter, and some fans would love to see it addressed in a GTA 3 remake. If a GTA 3 remake never happens, then obviously, none of the topics in this article will be relevant.

That said, it's always fun to discuss a GTA 3 remake, given how passionate some fans are about this iconic game. It might have its flaws, but a remake can easily hide those issues and accentuate its strengths for a new generation of gamers.

A non-exhaustive list of things fans want to see in a GTA 3 remake

#5 - Claude talking

Claude talking could fix some issues for newer GTA fans (Image via Patrick Brown)

Some players like Claude for being a silent protagonist, whereas others have issues with that character trait. Claude possessing the ability to talk isn't a universally desired character trait by any means, but it would allow the GTA 3 story to be expanded significantly.

One of the main benefits of allowing Claude to talk is that he can more easily play off other characters within the storyline. Both well-developed and barebones characters could become more interesting if they had somebody to play off, which is usually the role of the protagonist.

Plus, it would allow Claude to become more endearing to the GTA fanbase.

#4 - Better vehicle durability

The Banshee, like many other vehicles in GTA 3, has terrible durability (Image via GTA Wiki)

Difficulty in a video game can be good at times, but not when it feels like artificial difficulty. The way most vehicles easily blow up in GTA 3 is downright comical at times, especially since every GTA game afterward makes vehicles far more reliable to drive around with.

A vehicle not blowing up in a few crashes would be an excellent quality-of-life update that would make GTA 3 much more playable for casual audiences. Of course, skilled drivers who never crash don't have to worry about this, but the truth is that most casual players would find GTA 3's current driving to feel rather clunky.

Considering how vital vehicles are to GTA 3's missions, it would feel amazing to replay the game without feeling burdened by its pathetically weak vehicles.

#3 - Updated controls

GTA 3 is a great game when a person knows how the game works. Unfortunately, it's quite different from modern GTA titles, which means that it can alienate some younger generations from trying it out. Just adding some contemporary quality-of-life updates would help breathe a lot of life into GTA 3.

Plus, a remake shouldn't be identical to the game being remade, as that would make one game redundant. If GTA 3's remake is still distinctly GTA 3, but with better graphics and a few other changes (including a control scheme), it could appeal to more gamers.

Fans who wouldn't like the changes can still play GTA 3, whereas most other gamers would appreciate the new GTA title.

#2 - Better graphics

Better graphics go a long way in making a game seem better (Image via Hossein Diba)

If GTA 3 were to be remade, this feature would most likely come to fruition. Imagining GTA 3 with GTA 5's graphics would be a dream come true for old-school GTA fans. In the odd scenario that nothing else has changed, some fans would be okay with that as long as the graphics are improved.

It would be nice for GTA 3 fans not to have to rely on mods to achieve competent graphics when they're playing an old title like GTA 3. Not only that, but having better animations would go a long way in modernizing GTA 3 for the new generation of gamers that either never gave the original game a chance or didn't like it.

#1 - Side activities

It would be nice if GTA 3 had more activities to do (Image via VGTimes.ru)

One of the things GTA 3 objectively lacks compared to other popular GTA titles is side activities. Once a player beats GTA 3, there isn't much to do other than collectibles like Rampages and Hidden Packages. There are some repeatable missions, but GTA 3 is generally considered to lack more content than the rest of the series.

Given that Claude is a mute, Rockstar could get away with putting anything in a GTA 3 remake for him to participate in. If he's supposed to represent a character players can project themselves into, it would be nice to have many different activities to partake in.

The GTA series already has a good diversity of random activities that their protagonists could participate in, so adding some of them (and a few more) could make a GTA 3 remake feel so much more alive compared to the original title.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.