5 most annoying characters in GTA Online

GTA Online has many side characters that players interact with while playing the game. While some give players missions, others are a part of these missions. Each character in GTA has interesting personality traits, and while some are entertaining, the others can be annoying.

GTA Online is interesting because of the different characters that players interact with. Each character tells a story of how things go down in Los Santos and Blaine County. It is fun to interact with these personalities and see what kind of character development Rockstar Games has worked on to add to the game.

5 GTA Online characters that are most annoying

While the players love some characters, others can be quite annoying. Here is a list of the five most annoying characters in GTA Online:

5) English Dave

English Dave appeared in GTA Online as part of the After Hours update on July 24, 2018. He is an associate of Tony Prince and helps the protagonist with setting up a successful nightclub in Los Santos.

Although he's there to help in the game, his British slang can be very cringe-worthy and annoying. The thing that bothers the players the most is the fact that his calls cannot be canceled like any other character's.

4) Simeon Yetarain

Simeon Yetarain is a supporting character in GTA Online who owns the Premium Deluxe Motorsport. In GTA Online, Simeon asks players to obtain and deliver specific vehicles to his garage at the city's docks.

It gets annoying when he unnecessarily blames other characters for being racist towards him in order to get what he wants. Overall, he's a sly and cunning character that players seem to dislike a lot.

3) Lester Crest

Lester Crest is one of the main characters in GTA Online. Lester assigns players missions and heists. He can be called in-game to get rid of cops and many other things. He is a genius when it comes to hacking computers and has a sharp eye for detail.

Although he is extremely smart and helpful in the game, his constant calls in the game get quite annoying. Lester also makes some really lame jokes in the game and has a cringy personality overall.

2) KDJ (Moodymann)

KDJ is a side character in GTA Online that was introduced to GTA Online as a part of the Cayo Perico Heist. KDJ becomes a main character in the Los Santos Tuner update.

KDJ is constantly talking dirty to his girlfriend during Autoshop missions and is often disrespectful towards the protagonist. His charisma is often a negative vibe and is quite unenjoyable in GTA Online.

1) Sessanta

Sessanta is KDJ's girlfriend in GTA Online and was introduced into the game during the Los Santos Tuner update. Sessanta assigns players auto shop missions.

Sessanta is quite disrespectful towards the players and can be very bossy. She and her boyfriend come off as very offputting, and players have hated their characters since the beginning.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

