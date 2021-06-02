5 most annoying villains in the GTA series

The GTA series is not just a mere form of entertainment, at least not for die-hard fans, who've been entranced by the vast virtual universe and its gothic, spine-chilling secrets since it came out in 1997. Arguably, it's a cultural phenomenon, the precipice of gaming to date.

As such, villains play a vital role in the Grand Theft Auto series, just like in any other fictional world. They give meaning to the protagonist's cause and a sense of purpose and direction to players, a target for unleashing the "beast within."

However, some villains, struck down by the fateful hand of karma (or their own lack of wit), go too far, either making a fool out of themselves or getting a fitful rise out of the player. Given the number of opposing forces in the game, it's only natural for some to be borderline vexing. After all, not everyone can make as charming a villain as Big Smoke.

This article talks about five of the most annoying villains featured in the GTA series.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

Most disagreeable characters from the GTA series

5) Ryder – GTA San Andreas

While Ryder wasn't exactly annoying as a gang member, he didn't make a very good villain. Indeed, his backstory felt rather rushed, hastily sketched out to elevate the shock effect that Rockstar Games was probably going for.

It made little sense for a washed-up drug addict to team up with Big Smoke, the quintessential GTA antagonist, for no reason and betray the only people who treated him like family.

The GTA series is known for its diverse assortment of realistic characters, but Ryder fails to uphold that standard.

4) Steve Haines – GTA 5

Steve Haines is the character that pops up in the imagination when someone thinks of natural douchebags. Spoilt by the power of his "honorable" position, Haines becomes a sadistic jackass.

He will do whatever he can to meet his dirty agendas, even if it meant exploiting innocent people. It feels as if he is literally asking for a punch to the face every time he opens his soap-deprived mouth.

3) Frank Tenpenny – GTA San Andreas

Another corrupt officer who makes players want to reach through the screen and choke him alive, feasting on the agony on his face.

Played dramatically by Samuel L Jackson, Frank Tenpenny enjoys controlling the gangs of Los Santos and being the talk of the town. Tenpenny was also responsible for the death of CJ's mother in GTA San Andreas.

2) Catalina – GTA 3

Fans may never have heard a creature screeching in a blood-curdling, nerve-wracking voice? If they did, it was probably coached by the queen of vocals, the self-absorbed, sadistic Catalina.

She liked playing with men as much as someone plays with strings on a guitar. The GTA series probably never saw a character more toxic than her.

1) Avery Duggan – GTA 5

There's nothing more dangerous than a man who is civilized in public and barbaric in person.

A shameless misogynist and acquisitive billionaire, Avery Duggan is perhaps the most despised character from the GTA franchise.