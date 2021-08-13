5 aspects of real life that GTA 5 captures perfectly

GTA 5 was a technological jump in the series and features some of the most immersive gameplay mechanics in the franchise. Aside from the amazing host of characters present in-game, which include the three protagonists, the antagonist and other NPCs, the game also perfectly captures a few aspects of real life.

While most players won't immediately notice it, some features have been carried over from game to game within the franchise. However, in GTA 5 some of these aspects have been expanded upon and perfected. With that being said, here are a few aspects of real life that GTA 5 captures perfectly in-game.

Five real-life aspects that GTA 5 captures and perfects in-game

5) Interconnected storylines

Unlike other GTA games, the storylines in GTA 5 are interconnected with all three protagonists. Players get to experience the game through the eyes and minds of three very distinct characters.

Furthermore, towards the end of the game, players can get to decide how things end. Much like real life, players get to control their own fate and decide the outcome of their story.

4) Action and reaction

The GTA franchise is known for its realism when it comes to "actions and reactions". Much like people in real life, the NPC's in-game react to certain elements and actions performed by the player.

For example, pulling up in a fancy sports car will make a few NPCs stop and comment, and even take pictures using their smartphones as is in real life. Likewise, pulling out a gun and aiming at an NPC will make them all scatter.

3) Real life inspired locations

Much like some in-game characters who are inspired or modeled after people in real life, a few locations in the game perfectly capture buildings and landmarks, which get their inspiration from the real world.

Things like the Vinewood Sign, Del Perro Pier, and Vespucci Beach are all either modeled or somewhat copied from their real world counterparts. In fact, the details that go into some of these structures are astonishingly accurate.

2) Travel anywhere

Unlike GTA 4, players in GTA 5 are not bound or restricted by Invisible barriers at certain points. They are free to traverse and travel the map as they see fit.

The developers really pushed the envelope when it came to freedom of traveling in GTA 5. Players can use numerous types of cars, planes, trucks, and even bikes to get around freely and effortlessly.

1) Side hobbies

In addition to story missions and side missions, players in GTA 5 can also pursue other interests such as hobbies, pastimes, and activities. These include various things such as playing golf, doing yoga, and even playing fetch with Chop.

Players should take their time and enjoy these activities, as they bring their own flavor to the game, and add to the immersion levels. Of course these are not mandatory for story progression, and players can opt to avoid them.

Edited by Allan Mathew