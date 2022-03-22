5 best affordable cars in GTA Online next-gen

Choosing the right vehicle in GTA Online can end up burning a hole in any player's pocket. This is even more true for the latest edition of the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The new vehicles are quite expensive, and their upgrades are even more so.

However, not all good vehicles are necessarily expensive. There are plenty of cheap cars in the game that are quite useful and should belong in every player's garage. This article highlights five such cost-effective cars with a great price-to-performance ratio, specifically for the next-gen port.

Some of the best cheap cars in GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

5) Grotti Turismo Classic - $705,000

This is the only HSW-upgradable vehicle on this list, and that's because it's one of the cheapest cars to have this ability. Although $705,000 is still a lot for most players, the HSW upgrades make it worth it. Hao's Special Works is a unique auto shop exclusive to the next-gen GTA Online that allows performance upgrades on select vehicles.

Although there are cheaper cars that can be modified at the HSW shop, the cost of conversion and upgrades aren't worth it. Players will have to spend a lot on them to make them worthwhile, and even then, they'll be easily outperformed.

The Turismo Classic is not merely a visual delight, but a decent performing sports car as well. The new HSW upgrades bring it up to par with some of the more modern sports cars.

4) Grotti Turismo R - $500,000 / FREE

The Turismo R, priced at $500,000 is not very cheap either, and it doesn't even have any bonus modifications. However, what makes it worthwhile is that it is given away for free to players with a Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. Now, most older players may not have purchased it separately, but most of the newer players have it.

This is because Rockstar has been giving this pack away to any player who purchased the game from a digital platform. Although it may not be a top tier vehicle, a free supercar is nothing to scoff at. It performs quite well and handles nicely which makes its "free" price tag all the more alluring.

3) Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored) - $325,000

The armored variant of the Schafter V12 is one of the cheapest armored vehicles in GTA Online. It also boasts impressive handling capabilities, as the original Schafter V12 is one of the best handling sedans in the game.

An armored car is the primary requirement for any beginner in GTA Online, and the Schafter V12 may just fulfill that need. It can help in grinding out Contact missions, and as a four-door sedan, it has ample space for friends to ride together.

2) Imponte Duke O'Death - $665,000 / FREE

The Duke O'Death isn't a cheap vehicle, but new players can get it for free. This armored muscle car was given away for free to returning players, and at present, is free for all beginners. It isn't as useful as the armored Kuruma, since the front window is a vulnerable spot and is not bulletproof.

However, the car is excellent for ramming purposes, being better at it than the armored Kuruma. Being free of cost makes it one of the better choices among the two. Another advantage is that it can resist a few explosions as opposed to the armored Kuruma which can't resist any.

1) Annis Elegy RH8 - $95,000 / FREE

This car costs a measly $95,000 in GTA Online, but it performs almost like a million-dollar sports car. Most player don't even need to pay anything for it. This is because the Elegy RH8 can be acquired for free simply by connecting the game with a Rockstar Games Social Club account.

While it cannot compete with some of the more expensive cars from the Sports and Supers class, it's still quite useful. The Elegy RH8 performs quite decently for a car that costs under $100,000 and is given away for free.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Danyal Arabi