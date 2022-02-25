5 of the best Armored Cars in GTA Online (February 2022)

GTA Online is a world full of crime and opportunities to make money. Making money wouldn't be hard if it was only NPCs the players had to deal with. There are certain types of players who just play the game to ruin the experience for others. Griefers cannot stand others running cargo, VIP missions, or just chilling in general. If it moves, they need to kill it.

Armored cars are a part of the game, and gamers should use them to their full potential. Today's list features the top armored vehicles gamers can use to defend themselves. NPCs are not even a part of this discussion. These cars will get players out of the broomstick rider's reticle. Let's get into it.

Top 5 Armored Cars in GTA Online

5) Duke O' Death

The Imponte Duke O' Death is a two-door armored car in GTA Online. It was added to the game via the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit Update. The Duke O' Death was free for returning players for quite some time. It is still purchasable, though. Players can get it from Warstock Cache and Carry by spending $665,000.

The Duke O' Death is somewhat safe as it can withstand 3 RPGs and 4 Homing Missiles before being completely destroyed. It does not feature bulletproof windows, and players can be shot. As a car, it is very fast and difficult to catch up to in a straight line.

4) Armored Kuruma

The Armored Karin Kuruma is a four-door armored sports car. This is probably the most common vehicle bought by beginners in GTA Online. Players first get a feel for this beauty while doing the Flecca Job mission (the first heist).

The Armored Kuruma takes two aspects of its name very seriously. The first one is the armor, as this car is bulletproof to the max. It is virtually impossible to snipe the passengers in this vehicle. The second aspect this car takes too seriously is it being a sports car. Even with the heavy armor plating on it, the Kuruma can move faster than most other cars in its range. Being a sports car also allows it to have better handling than the Duke O' Death.

The only downside to this car is that it has zero explosive tolerance. One explosive is all it takes to destroy this vehicle. The Armored Kuruma is a must-buy and can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $525,000 after completing the Flecca Job.

3) Insurgent Pick-up Custom

Insurgent Pick Up Custom, a weaponized armored vehicle (Image via GTA WiKi)

The HVY Insurgent Pick Up Custom is LAPV (Light Armored Personnel Vehicle) added to GTA Online as part of the Gunrunning update. Do not be fooled by the term light armored. This is a military-issue vehicle that was earlier only accessible during Bunker sale missions. The game later added it in as a purchasable armored truck.

The Insurgent Pick Up Custom is not only armored but also weaponized. So attacking and defending simultaneously isn't an issue. The truck can take quite the beating before being destroyed. With a full plate of armor applied, this beast can endure 27 homing missiles or 14 RPGs at a time. Broomstick lovers won't be able to take this down with the 20 rockets it comes equipped with. The full plate of armor will also restrict players inside from using throwables.

The mounted turret on top can be used by a second passenger. It can either be a machine gun or can be upgraded to a .50 cal minigun. Proximity mines can also be added to this truck. The car, unfortunately, will be marked with a special blip on the map once it is occupied. The regular Insurgent pickup can be upgraded to the custom variant for $200K in GTA Online.

2) Patriot Mil-Spec

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a four-door armored offroad SUV in GTA Online. This was part of the Contract DLC. Grand Theft Auto 5 finally has a Humvee and an awesome one at that. Players can get their hands on this Mammoth from Southern San Andreas Autos for $1.7 million.

The Patriot Mil-Spec is a hot favorite right now and rivals the Nightshark for the top spot in the armored cars category. What makes this vehicle truly stand out is its ability to be equipped with Imani Tech at the Agency Vehicle Workshop. Imani Tech upgrades allow this car to have either a missile lock-on jammer or a remote control unit. This is also the Imani Tech vehicle with the highest defensive rating.

If gamers choose to equip the rear trunk cover, it functions as a bullet shield from the back as well. The car can also be equipped with mounted machine guns at the front and slick mines at the rear.

1) Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark is a four-door armored SUV in GTA Online. This was also a part of the Gunrunning update like the IPUC (Insurgent Pick Up Custom). The Nightshark is available at Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,245,000.

The Nightshark may not be as weaponized as the IPUC, but it possesses identical defensive specs (27 homing missiles or 14 RPGs). Weapon-wise, the SUV features 2 turrets mounted at the front, which are not the best. Where this car really scores over other armored ones is the speed and handling. The Nightshark is incredibly fast for armored vehicles. The Nightshark also doesn't show up as a special blip on the mini-map.

