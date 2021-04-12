5 best Android games like GTA Vice City with decent graphics in 2021

When it comes to Grand Theft Auto games that can be played on mobile devices, GTA Vice City is one of the five such options. The game has exciting missions and an interesting storyline that players thoroughly enjoy.

Even if GTA Vice City was released more than 15 years ago, it has pretty decent graphics compared to today’s games. Players can check out the titles below if they want to play similar games.

Five best Android alternatives for GTA Vice City with decent graphics in 2021

#1 - Gangster Vegas: World of Crime

This action-adventure, open-world title also offers exciting missions like GTA Vice City. There are over 80 action-induced missions that players can have fun completing.

From hoverbikes to armored tanks, Gangstar Vegas has a good collection of vehicles that players can use to drive around. The game has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#2 - Gangster && mafia grand Miami crime simulator

This game's poster is enough to make players realize that it is somewhat of a GTA Vice City clone. From defeating other mafias to stealing cars, players can indulge in quite a few activities.

To take a break, they can have fun after activating the Godmode to become invincible. With a rating of 4.1 stars, Gangster && mafia has over a million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#3 - New Gangster Crime

Players will have to step into the shoes of a gangster and complete various heists in this title, as they did in GTA Vice City. They can enjoy it even without an internet connection.

This mobile game offers skins and accessories that players can buy to change the look of their characters. Players can complete additional missions to earn resources and also win daily rewards offered by New Gangster Crime.

Download it from here

#4 - Sins Of Miami Gangster

Like GTA Vice City, players will play the role of a gangster in this action-adventure title. They will have an exciting time indulging in a story of revenge.

Players will be provided with the necessary guns and explosives, which they can use to complete missions successfully. Players can also explore the open world in vehicles like cars, jet-ski, boats, etc, in Sins Of Miami Gangster.

Download it from here

#5 - Grand Vegas Crime Simulator: Gangster Games

This open-world, action-adventure title has an interesting storyline and exciting missions, like GTA Vice City. Players will find the tasks of Grand Vegas Crime Simulator easy to complete.

The characters and costumes will even remind players of the Rockstar Games classic. It has good 3D graphics and an excellent rating of 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games like GTA Vice City available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

