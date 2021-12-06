5 best budget sports cars to buy in GTA Online in December 2021

Obviously, GTA Online has some pretty pricey cars. Not everybody can afford to spend millions of dollars buying sports cars that are unusually expensive merely because of their appearance.

There are a total of 128 super and sports cars in GTA Online. Some of them cost over $3 million, and some can be bought for under $50k. There are some very high-performance sports cars available for a fair price.

This article will look at the five best sports cars to buy in December 2021 for players on a budget.

GTA Online's best sprts car deals this December

GTA Online players don't have to look long to find real deals when it comes to sports cars in the game. Below are 5 of the best budget cars available in GTA Online this month.

1) Obey 9F

This is a very familiar car to the GTA Online community. The Obey F9 is clearly modeled after the Audi R8, a very slick looking car. With a top speed of 119mph, this car performs well in street races with solid handling all round.

Being the most expensive on this list of budget cars, it will cost GTA Online players $120,000. There aren't as many cosmetic upgrades as some other sports cars in the game, but the F9 doesn't really need them and is well worth its price tag.

2) Pfister Comet

This classic GTA favorite will cost GTA Online players a very fair $100,000. First seen in GTA Vice City in 2002, the Comet has certainly stood the test of time. Nearly 20 years later, it is still one of the quickest little sports cars in the franchise and an obvious player favorite.

There are quite a few cool upgrades available for this beautiful ride. With a top speed of approximately 121mph, this car is a great contender in GTA Online street races.

3) Karin Karuma

GTA Online players can unlock the trade price for the Karin Karuma and get it for $95,000. Based off the Mitsibushi Lancer Evo X, made famous in the Fast & Furious film franchise, this stunning sports car is well worth buying for under $100k.

When fully upgraded, its top speed can reach well over 120mph. It handles the streets and dirt roads perfectly well and is definitely a car most GTA Online players should buy in December 2021.

4) Ocelot F620

First seen in the Ballad of Gay Tony expansion for GTA 4, players loved this beautiful car, taking its inspiration from the Jaguar XK.

With a top speed of over 117mph, it is definitely quick. The slick Jag lookalike will only set players back $80,000 in GTA Online. This makes it one of the most affordable sports cars for many GTA players, especially beginners or players on a budget.

5) Sentinel XS

The Sentinel first appeared in GTA 3 20 years ago in 2001. It was an instant classic for the players, alongside its Mafia variant in GTA 3. GTA Online players are still loyal to classic cars from the GTA franchise and this is definitely one of them.

Costing a mere $60,000 in GTA Online, this might be one of the best budget cars available this December 2021. With a top speed of 117mph, it is a great buy and can be upgraded for less than $100k extra if the players want an even better performance.

