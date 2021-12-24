5 best cars in GTA Online after The Contract update

GTA Online's Contract DLC debuted with seven new vehicles, and the number continues to grow with each weekly update. Most of the new cars benefit from Imani tech modifications, which include special weaponization upgrades available as part of the new DLC.

However, cars who don't have this advantage are still quite useful, as Rockstar seems to be listening to player feedback and releasing vehicles with much-needed improvements.

This article reviews all of the DLC cars that have been released thus far, and selects five of the best among them.

GTA Online The Contract: The best cars from the recent update

5) Buffalo STX

Since the Tuners update, Rockstar appears to be adding highly controllable muscle cars that defy the stereotype for this type of car. The Buffalo STX is one such muscle car with excellent performance and is currently the fastest vehicle in The Contract DLC.

4) Överflöd Zeno

The Överflöd Zeno could very well be the best sportscar ever introduced in GTA Online, but it suffers from a major issue at the moment. As such, players are recommended to avoid purchasing this vehicle unless Rockstar fixes it.

Upgrading the primary mirror on the car breaks its hitbox, making it flip over at the tiniest bump. However, players who have abundant cash in the game can buy the Zeno if they wish to, as the bugs are expected to be fixed soon.

3) Pegassi Ignus

The Pegassi Ignus is one of the most beautiful supercars ever introduced in GTA Online. In terms of design aesthetics, it manages to strike the perfect balance between the sportiness of a hypercar and the elegance of a luxury car.

However, the most important thing in a vehicle is performance, and it doesn't disappoint in this regard. The Ignus is the best performing vehicle in GTA Online, although it doesn't have the advantage of Imani tech modifications.

2) Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is the first armored and weaponized supercar in GTA Online, and this alone is enough to make it appealing. Not only is it one of the fastest cars in The Contract DLC, but it can also be equipped with Imani tech modifications.

This is also its main advantage over the Ignus, as the former defeats it in terms of performance. Although it's quite an expensive car with a price tag of nearly $3 million, the Champion is well worth its price in GTA Online.

1) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Patriot has always been one of the most popular and well-loved cars in the GTA series. GTA Online players have been eagerly awaiting a military variant of the Patriot based on the Humvee, as it had been in the 3D Universe. Rockstar seems to have finally made their wishes come true with a Mil-Spec variant of the Patriot.

Although this vehicle hasn't been released yet, players are super excited to try it out. The car is affordable ($1,710,000), bulletproof, and can be fitted with Imani tech weapon modifications. These features make it one of the best vehicles to ever appear in GTA Online.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Saman