5 fastest cars in GTA Online after the Contract update

The Contract is the latest DLC to be added to GTA Online, and like every other major update, it comes with many new vehicles, including supercars and SUVs. For many GTA Online players, collecting as many fast cars as possible is one of the many reasons for playing the game.

This article ranks five newly-added vehicles according to their top-speed in GTA Online.

GTA Online The Contract: The fastest cars from the update, ranked

5) Pfister Astron - 119.25 mph

The Contract DLC brings many SUVs to GTA Online, and the fastest among them is the Astron. Although it has respectable speed and even better acceleration, the braking is terrible. This, coupled with less-than-average handling, makes it a poor choice for racing.

4) Lampadati Cinquemila - 121 mph

The Lampadati Cinquemila is the fastest sedan in GTA Online: The Contract. It has decent all-around performance, with exceptional acceleration that brings it up to par with the supercars on this list.

3) Dewbauchee Champion - 124.75 mph

Based on Aston Martin Victor, The Champion has a unique look and is a one-of-a-kind custom vehicle. It is slightly inferior to the Ignus in terms of performance but has the same top speed.

The Champion is also a bit more expensive, and hence, it loses out to the Ignus in terms of price-to-performance ratio. It can, however, be modified with Imani tech modifications that aren't available on the Ignus.

2) Pegassi Ignus - 124.75 mph

Although the Ignus and Champion have the same top speed, they are pretty different. The Ignus has a sportier appearance based on the Lamborghini Sián. There are several stats where the Ignus overtakes the Champion.

It has much better acceleration and handling, and these two areas are vital for faster lap times. When compared to the Champion, the only drawback is the inferior braking, although the difference is negligible.

1) Buffalo STX - 126.25 mph

It may appear as a surprise to some people that the fastest car in GTA Online: The Contract is a muscle car - the Buffalo STX. However, the car gets slower lap times over the two supercars mentioned here.

This is because it is inferior to the Ignus and the Champion in terms of acceleration, braking, and handling. However, compared to other muscle cars, the Buffalo STX is a great option. It handles better than most other cars of its type, but it's pretty expensive.

Honorable mention: Enus Deity - 117.5 mph

This car would have been ranked fifth on this list, but it didn't because the Champion and Ignus were ranked separately. The Enus Deity is simply a four-door version of the Paragon R, and hence, it is pretty similar in performance.

The obvious advantage over the latter is the ability to get unique upgrades that are exclusive to vehicles from The Contract. However, it is also a bit more expensive and almost double compared to the Paragon R in GTA Online.

Note: Top speeds have been measured by Broughy1322. The article reflects the writer's opinions.

