5 best celebrity roles in the GTA franchise

Since GTA has long been one of the top game franchises in the world, Rockstar Games has had the connections to bring in celebrities as voice actors. Over the years, the studio has scaled back its use of celebrities for character roles, but most of its old games feature some of the most recognizable voices and faces in entertainment.

Ad

Here are some of the most notable celebrities who have either voiced characters or portrayed themselves in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Many other celebrities have appeared in Grand Theft Auto games.

5 major celebrities who appeared or voiced characters in GTA titles

1) Samuel L Jackson - Officer Frank Tenpenny

Samuel L Jackson voiced Officer Frank Tenpenny in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas (Image via Paul A. Hebert/Getty // Rockstar Games // Grand Theft Auto Wiki)

One of the most notable celebrity collaborations in Rockstar Games' history is with Samuel L. Jackson. The Pulp Fiction star plays antagonist Officer Frank Tenpenny in GTA San Andreas. His unmistakable voice likely surprised many players at the beginning of the game.

Ad

Trending

Jackson remains one of the most recognizable celebrities to voice a major character in a Grand Theft Auto title.

2) Ricky Gervais - Himself

Ricky Gervais played himself in Grand Theft Auto 4 (Image via David M. Benett/Getty // Rockstar Games // Grand Theft Auto Wiki)

English comedian and actor Ricky Gervais has also made an appearance in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. However, his cameo is different since he portrays himself in GTA 4.

Ad

When players go to the Split Sides club in the game, Gervais will be one of the two comedians who will joke about various topics. The other is Katt Williams, who also plays himself.

3) Dr Dre - Himself

Dr. Dre also played himself in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty // Rockstar Games // Grand Theft Auto Wiki)

In modern GTA titles, one of the most popular celebrity appearances is by Dr. Dre. The legendary rapper and producer plays himself in GTA Online's The Contract DLC. His character model closely resembles him, more so than any other celebrity featured in the franchise.

Ad

In The Contract, Dr. Dre hires players to recover his phone, which contains unreleased music tracks.

4) Ray Liotta - Tommy Vercetti

Ray Liotta voiced Tommy Vercetti in Grand Theft Auto Vice City (Image via J. Vespa/Getty // Rockstar Games // Grand Theft Auto Wiki)

While Rockstar Games has hired many celebrities for various roles in Grand Theft Auto games, it has rarely cast them as protagonists. One notable exception is GTA Vice City, where Ray Liotta was chosen to voice Tommy Vercetti.

Ad

Liotta, best known for his role as Henry Hill in Goodfellas, brought a commanding presence to Vercetti, perfectly complementing the character's tough persona.

5) Phil Collins - Himself

Phil Collins was the first celebrity who played himself in a Grand Theft Auto game (Image via Gary Gershoff/Getty // Rockstar Games // Grand Theft Auto Wiki)

Popular English singer and songwriter Phil Collins was the first celebrity to play himself in a GTA game. He appears in GTA Vice City Stories, where he becomes a target of Giorgio Forelli, a member of the Forelli Crime Family.

Ad

Collins also performs his hit song, In the Air Tonight, at the Hyman Memorial Stadium in the game.

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More