5 best characters from Michael’s story in GTA 5

Michael's arc is the best part of GTA 5's story, and it features some lovable characters some GTA 5 fans still fondly remember after all of these years.

Every protagonist in GTA 5 has characters strongly associated with their stories. In Franklin's case, characters like Chop, Simeon, and Lamar are some of the most notable. Likewise, Wade, Ron, and Floyd are some of the most notable characters associated with Trevor Philips.

Naturally, there are some characters that are best associated with Michael's story. It can include other protagonists like Trevor, given how instrumental they are to Michael's overall storyline. Predictably, it will include the people most relevant to Michael's story, especially since they're all likable in their own ways.

Five of the best characters from Michael’s story in GTA 5

#5 - Martin Madrazo

Martin Madrazo (Image via GTA Wiki)

It's very rare for a character to be considered more powerful and influential than the main protagonist of the GTA game they're in. Interestingly enough, Martin Madrazo is just that: he's an insanely powerful and influential businessman and cartel leader that Michael can't do anything to.

Usually, the GTA protagonist would kill them off in some way, but that never happens to Martin. Instead, Michael is forced to earn money to pay for the damages he's caused to Martin's home.

Michael is even forced out of the city at one point because of Trevor's antics. After all is said and done, Martin goes about doing his business as Michael continues with the rest of the GTA 5 story.

#4 - Amanda De Santa

Amanda De Santa (Image via GTA Wiki)

The evolution of the De Santa family from the start of the game to the end of it is a fascinating tale. Amanda is the most important one regarding the game's plot, but she's also the most "normal" as far as her personality goes.

Whilst some GTA 5 players associate her as somebody who just cheats on Michael for no good reason, she does so because Michael started to cheat on her beforehand. Their relationship is an unhappy one at the start of GTA 5, but it actually does get better towards the end of it.

Seeing Michael and Amanda finally happy together in GTA 5 is a sweet moment, especially after everything they've been put through. She went from a lowly stripper to the wife of a rich and successful businessman, so it's nice to see that she doesn't have to be ashamed of that fact anymore.

#3 - Tracey De Santa

Tracey De Santa (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tracey De Santa encapsulates the spoiled, bratty daughter down to a tee at the start of GTA 5. Like Amanda, she's not on good terms with Michael in the beginning, and like the rest of the De Santa family (sans Jimmy), she is also promiscuous.

However, her relationship with Michael gets better once Trevor is more intertwined with Michael's story in GTA 5. Likewise, her relationship with Jimmy also improves, which is great considering it shows character growth within the whole family.

Given that she's seeking fame and Michael has become a film producer, it is also nice to see Michael nonchalantly bringing up the possibility of making Tracey famous. Plus, it's nice to see Lazlow be more directly involved with a GTA plot after all of these years, and it's partially thanks to Tracey.

#2 - Jimmy De Santa

Jimmy (and Tracey) De Santa (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jimmy De Santa is the perfect representation of several gamers, for all of the wrong reasons. He's immature, overweight, and does nothing productive in the beginning of GTA 5.

That said, Jimmy is endearing in his own right. He is understandably frustrated with Michael's violent tendencies at the start of GTA 5, and the two's attempt to bond with one another is amusing.

Him saving Michael in the mission, "Meltdown", and then tea bagging him by accident is also pretty hilarious. Aside from that, Jimmy is like the rest of the De Santa family in that he's an integral part of Michael's character and growth. Likewise, Michael is instrumental to all of their character growth.

#1 - Trevor Philips

Trevor Philips (Image via Rockstar Games)

Trevor Philips is a highly memorable character within his own right, but his connection to Michael is one of the best parts of GTA 5. Some games often shoe-horn a chance for potential protagonists to meet up, but Trevor's epiphany of Michael being alive was brilliant.

Even if the rest of GTA 5's story isn't so much up to par with that initial beginning, it's hard to argue that Trevor isn't one of the most influential characters in Michael's story. He's known the man for several years and is actually well-known by Michael's family.

While Trevor is often seen as an unruly sociopath in his own story, it's during Michael's story that players see a more sympathetic side to his character. He's a conflicted character, but there is genuine love between him and the De Santa family.

