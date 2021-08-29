5 of the best death scenes for GTA antagonists

By the end of a game, there is nothing more satisfying than giving GTA antagonists their just desserts.

GTA antagonists always make it difficult for the players. They often abuse their power through various means. Players can only put up with them for so long. Eventually, a cornered animal fights back. By the end of the game, these adversaries get what's coming to them.

For the most part, GTA antagonists are only confronted by the end of their games. The entire story builds up to these key moments. After everything that happens, it's very rewarding to see them get taken out. Their death scenes are a great way to cap off the experience.

Five of the best deaths for GTA antagonists

5) Devin Weston

Barely anybody puts up with Devin Weston. Like most GTA antagonists, he is a narcissist who only cares for himself. His worst moment was when he tried to get Michael's family killed. To get their chance at revenge, GTA 5 players have to choose the canon ending.

Michael, Trevor, and Franklin worked together to eliminate their enemies and they saved Devin for last. After clearing out his security detail, they proceeded to humiliate him. He is stripped of his clothes before he is bound and gagged.

They put him in the trunk of a car and rolled him off a cliff. Devin finally dies in a fiery explosion. In regards to this game, most of the GTA antagonists have forgettable death scenes. At least Devin goes out with a bang.

4) Catalina

Claude only has one mission in mind. He wants to get his revenge on Catalina, who betrayed him at the start of GTA 3. Unlike most GTA antagonists, she is a woman. It's a rarity in the series.

Catalina is extremely dangerous. She is heavily protected by her cartel, who often wield powerful shotguns. During the climax of GTA 3, Claude finally confronts his former girlfriend. After he clears out all the enemies, she tries to escape via a helicopter but it does her no good.

Players can take a rocket launcher and shoot her down. It's quite an explosive sight for the citizens of Liberty City. Catalina goes up in a ball of flames. It's a fitting end to one of the worst GTA antagonists.

3) Ricardo Diaz

Tommy Vercetti and Lance Vance always intended to kill Ricardo Diaz. They believe he was responsible for the botched deal at the start of GTA Vice City. Not only did Tommy lose the money, Lance also lost his brother.

Diaz is one of the few GTA antagonists to die early in the game. After Tommy saves Lance from a failed murder plot, they both make their move. With a pair of M4 machine guns, they struck at the heart of the Diaz Estate. Everyone is taken out except for Diaz, who is badly wounded.

He starts to scream at the two for ruining his beautiful house. Tommy and Lance then decide to paint his walls a bloody red. Together, they put Diaz out of his misery and now, his drug operation is theirs for the taking.

2) Dimitri Rascalov

Dimitri Rascalov is rare among GTA antagonists. Along with Jimmy Pegorino, he is one of the very few to have multiple death scenes. GTA 4 players can choose between two different endings. Niko Bellic can either take a deal with Dimitri or get their revenge against him.

If the player takes the deal, it will eventually result in the death of Roman. Niko will go after Dimitri in an enraged state. After a major shootout, Dimitri tries to escape to Happiness Island via a helicopter. However, he ends up crashing. Niko follows right behind and kills him on the spot.

Should the players refuse the deal, Dimitri will instead die on board the Platypus ship. Niko will have him beg for his life before he finishes him off. It's one of the more satisfying executions in the entire game.

1) Frank Tenpenny

The moment CJ returns to Los Santos, C.R.A.S.H. decides to make his life a living hell. Right away, Tenpenny frames CJ for a crime he didn't commit. They force him to do their dirty work. Unlike most GTA antagonists, Tenpenny remains prominent throughout the entire story.

Whether it's Los Santos or Las Venturas, Tenpenny is always making his moves. Despite several cases against him, there are no witnesses left to testify. His acquital caused widespread riots in the final act of GTA San Andreas. Players have to make sure he doesn't get away with his misdeeds.

Tenpenny fails to kill CJ when he burns down a crack palace. After an epic chase sequence, the officer crashes his fire truck off an overpass. CJ left him to die of his wounds shortly afterward. Tenpenny's corpse was later mutilated by the homeless population.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul