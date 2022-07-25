5 best Ferrari mods for GTA 5 in 2022

GTA 5 has an amazing selection of realistic looking cars and even has a brand that is directly inspired by Ferrari, one of the biggest car manufacturing companies in the world. Called Grotti, the in-game company manufactures 3D versions of real-life Ferrari cars.

But sometimes, players want to experience the thrill of driving a world class vehicle from the comfort of their homes. This is where mods might help them.

The article will present five of the best Ferrari mods that players can download for an enthralling experience.

Ferrari Mods GTA 5 gearheads should get in 2022

5) 1984 Ferrari Testarossa

This mod adds the classic 1984 Ferrari Testarossa to GTA 5, which many players will recognize from the classic television series Miami Vice. It is comparable to the Turismo Classic and is one of the best in its class.

Participants can select this car without batting an eye for the majority of racing events, as the vehicle is equipped with a powerful engine that generates a substantial amount of power to the rear wheels.

Even in the hands of novice drivers, Testarossa's improved traction reduces the possibility of spinning out in bends. The brakes work effectively, providing the driver with sufficient time to respond to an unexpected occurrence or turn. Overall, the 1984 Ferrari Testarossa is perfect for both professional racing and everyday driving.

4) 1987 Ferrari F40

The iconic Ferrari F40 is finely balanced between a lightweight bodywork and a sleek, aerodynamic design. It enables quick acceleration and a high top speed. Powering the back wheel is the vehicle's powerful V12 engine, which is situated in the rear-mid position.

The vehicle has exceptional handling for its class, with strong downforce and smooth cornering. When compared to more recent cars, the brakes are a little underwhelming. However, it comes out on top against its Sports Classic peers.

3) Ferrari 360 Modena 1999

The Ferrari 360 Modena mod introduces one of the best Ferraris to GTA 5. Its weight distribution and rear-wheel drive motor makes the car practically prone to burnouts in corners due to excess torque.

Furthermore, the car's mid-engine configuration allows it to make quick turns. This makes it one of the easiest supercars to drive in the game. As an added bonus, the Ferrari 360 Modena is protected from frontal hits and varies somewhat from rear impact. Thus, the vehicle is fairly robust and makes for a decent mod to add to the game.

It is perfectly suited for all types of terrains due to its robustness, speed, and handling.

2) Ferrari Enzo

The Ferrari Enzo is one of the best performing Ferrari supercars. Players can use it in a variety of scenarios, including robberies and police pursuits, simply owing to its excellent speed and acceleration.

This car is far more nimble than other vehicles in the game due to its quick handling and braking. This makes it particularly helpful in online urban races since players can maneuver through street corners without having to significantly slow down.

1) 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

This mod adds the amazing LaFerrari to GTA 5, which arguably makes it the fastest car in the game. It has amazing acceleration alongside a pleasant amount of wheel spin.

The top speed is also likewise excellent. The automobile has an electric motor, therefore shifting gears does not result in any power loss. As a result, the vehicle has a reputation for being incredibly quick and smooth.

