5 best free Android games like GTA San Andreas for 4 GB RAM devices (2021)

GTA San Andreas is the seventh title in the massively popular GTA series. Even if it was released way back in 2004, players love to navigate the streets of San Andreas and take part in exciting missions.

Players have to pay ₹182 if they want to download GTA San Andreas from the Google Play Store. But if they are looking for similar games available for free, they can look at the list below.

Best free Android alternatives to GTA San Andreas for 4 GB RAM devices (2021)

These are five of the best such games this year:

#1 - Gangster New Orleans OpenWorld

Image via Wallpaper Cave

In this action-adventure title, players will be provided with the necessary vehicles and explosives to complete various missions. They can earn money or rewards by completing missions in Gangstar New Orleans.

Like GTA San Andreas, players will have to fight for their dominance as gangsters. Biker gangs, crooked cops, and other shady people rule the streets of New Orleans, in this title.

Download it from here

#2 - Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games (YouTube)

This action-adventure, open-world title revolves around action-centric missions and gang wars, like GTA San Andreas. Players will have to cross paths with cops and special soldiers while completing missions.

Gangs Town Story has a good collection of vehicles that players can use to explore the map. It also has a good arsenal of powerful weapons like AK-47, Grenade Launcher, Chainsaw, etc.

Download it from here

#3 - San Andreas Open World Game: Miami rope hero

Image via Google Play

Gang wars play an intrinsic part of this title’s gameplay, like GTA San Andreas. In this game, the main target of players will be to stop the mafia in Vegas crime city.

Players can hop in on cars and cruise around to enjoy the open world offered by the title. San Andreas Open World can run smoothly on low-end Android devices as well.

Download it from here

#4 - Grand Gangster 3D

Image via PandujuN (YouTube)

The best part about this game is that it has very low device requirements and takes up very little space. Like GTA San Andreas, Grand Gangsters 3D revolves around crime.

The combination of auto racing and shooter elements makes the game even more exciting. There are six different types of motor vehicle theft missions that players can take part in.

Download it from here

#5 - Auto Gangsters

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

Like GTA San Andreas, this action-adventure title revolves around the lives of gangsters and the criminal underworld they dominate. The game allows players to engage in street races on stolen cars.

Auto Gangsters also offers an exciting open-world that players can explore. Not just San Andreas, players can enjoy playing in Liberty City and Vegas as well.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

