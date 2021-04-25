Set in the 1980s, GTA Vice City is one of the most famous games from the GTA franchise. With action-packed missions and an exciting open world, this title is an entertaining game that players around the world have appreciated for years.

GTA Vice City is not compatible with 2 GB RAM Android devices. Players who want to enjoy games of a similar nature on their 2 GB RAM devices should check out the Android games given below.

5 best free Android games like GTA Vice City for 2 GB RAM devices

#1 - Miami Crime Simulator

Players can feel closer to GTA Vice City by playing this game as it is based on the city of Miami. Beginners will find the title easy to play as it has simple controls.

The primary duty of players is to protect their neighborhood from goons and gangsters. Players can also earn coins by completing exciting missions.

Download it from here.

#2 - Real Gangsters Crime

Like GTA Vice City, this title has a good collection of sports cars and SUVs. Players can customize their characters by purchasing skins and accessories from the in-game store.

This action-adventure title has exciting quests as well. The rich arsenal of weapons offered by the game ensures that players are properly equipped to complete the missions.

Download it from here.

#3 - Miami Crime Vice Town

Mobile gamers can hop into cars or bikes and take them out for a spin to explore the world offered by this third-person shooter. This game also provides weapons and explosives like GTA Vice City.

If players perform their tasks well, Miami Crime Vice Town offers them rewards. The title has improved its graphics to improve the experience.

Download it from here.

#4 - Grand Miami Crime V: Real Gangster

Players will get both GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas vibes as this game allows players to play in Miami and San Andreas. Players can wander around the open world that the game offers.

Apart from main missions, players can also take part in exciting side activities. Flying helicopters and driving various vehicles help keep the game fresh.

Download it from here.

#5 - Real Miami Gangster Grand City: Crime Simulator 3D

In this title, players will have to step into the shoes of a gangster and take part in gang wars, as they did in GTA Vice City. Players have the option to enjoy three cities: Liberty City, San Andreas, and Vegas.

Players need to dodge the police and complete missions assigned to them. The game also allows players to steal cars and cruise around to explore the open-world map.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

