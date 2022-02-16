5 best games like GTA 5 for Android devices under 1 GB (2022)

There's almost no likelihood of GTA 5 arriving for Android devices anytime soon. The game, which is almost a decade old (released in 2013), is still too difficult to run on mobiles. As such, fans of the game who wish for a mobile release will have to stick to other alternatives.

However, some of the best mobile games, including Rockstar's own titles, take up a lot of storage space. However, there are plenty of decent Grand Theft Auto-like games that are under 1 GB in size. This article lists 5 such games that mobile gamers should definitely try out.

Some of the best GTA 5-like Android games under 1 GB

5) Dude Theft Wars - around 150 MB

At first glance, players might think that this is a complete ripoff of the GTA franchise, owing to the name. However, the similarities are not that obvious, and this game does have its own unique identity.

Dude Theft Wars utilizes low-poly graphics, although the effects are a bit on the unimpressive side. The game is played from a first-person perspective, and the camera automatically switches to third-person when inside vehicles.

The missions are much more linear and dramatic, but overall, it can be a fun experience for a casual player.

4) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 - around 630 MB

Spider-Man games have always been appreciated by fans of the superhero as well as gamers alike. Most of these games have large open-worlds to swing about and linear missions to complete. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on mobile features cartoon-inspired graphics that don't look too out of place.

The game also includes several QTEs (quick-time events) and cinematic sequences with multiple boss fights. Overall, the game provides an entertaining arcade experience for a superhero game on mobile.

3) Gangstar Rio: City of Saints - around 860 MB

The Gangstar series is one of the oldest GTA clones on mobile, starting with 2D java games that are similar to the 2D Universe GTA titles. Gangstar Rio: City of Saints is the first game from the series to make a 3D transition.

Although it is quite an old title, it might still hold up for open-world sandbox fans looking for a short and entertaining experience. The combat and driving feels much more arcade-like compared to the Grand Theft Auto games.

The environment is much less detailed compared to the characters. This is unlike the 3D Universe GTA games, which are graphically consistent despite being visually unimpressive.

2) Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld - around 960 MB

The latest installment in the Gangstar franchise retains the arcade-like characteristics of the series. The graphics seem much more consistent, as the characters and the environment all have the same cartoonish but appealing design.

The open-world feels much more vibrant and alive than before, but the main star of the show is the story missions. Players should note that the game requires a persistent internet connection to run.

1) GTA: Chinatown Wars - around 520 MB

This game proves that the best Grand Theft Auto experience cannot be provided by anyone other than Rockstar Games. GTA: Chinatown Wars is played from an isometric perspective, and the graphics utilize cel-shaded polygons.

The game takes place in the HD Universe rendition of Liberty City, but the island of Alderney is absent. This is possibly one of the most unique Grand Theft Auto games ever made, and one that every fan of the series should try.

The mini-games are the most appealing aspect of the game. From carjacking to drug-dealing and even filling Molotov cocktails, everything is done manually to provide a more immersive experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

