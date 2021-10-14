5 best games like GTA 5 for low RAM PCs and laptops

GTA 5 is often regarded as one of the best open-world sandbox games of all time. Its system requirements were quite demanding when it was released, and players still require a decent setup with at least 4 GB of RAM to play it today.

Open-world games necessitate a larger RAM capacity to function properly. For low-end PCs with 1 to 2 GB of RAM, there are plenty of open-world games to choose from. However, in this article, only those that are most similar to GTA in terms of gameplay will be considered.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 games similar to GTA 5 for PCs/laptops with low RAM

5) Total Overdose

Total Overdose is an open-world game with a heavy emphasis on movie-like action. It is very similar to the Just Cause franchise, but it also borrows elements like slow-motion shootdodging, which was made popular by Max Payne.

4) True Crime: Streets of LA

One of the earliest games that came to be labeled as a GTA clone, True Crime, had players taking the role of a police detective. The map of LA presented in the game is massive, dwarfing the game worlds of all GTA games.

3) Just Cause

The first game in the Just Cause series isn't demanding at all, and most gamers can run it on their PCs. The core gameplay is similar to GTA, but the premise is different. Players are thrust into a gigantic map based in South America, with very few urban settlements.

2) Mafia

Mafia is very similar to GTA, but with an added focus on realism. It isn't possible to do over-the-top stunts and action in the game. However, it more than makes up for it with its gripping narrative. There is also a large collection of vintage cars in the game.

1) The Godfather

Another Mafia-based game, the Godfather, presents an alternate story that ties in with the movie but differs in many points. The gameplay is fast-paced and smooth, with combat getting the sole attention. Driving is too minimalist compared to GTA, and there are only a handful of cars available.

Honorable mention: Gun

Gun is often considered as the Red Dead Redemption for low-end PCs. It has a decent storyline and unique gameplay that fits perfectly for its Wild-West setting. The map, however, isn't very large compared to other games on this list.

