5 best GTA 4 mods to play the game in 2024

GTA 4 is frequently regarded by fans of the series as the greatest Grand Theft Auto title ever made. However, the game has often been plagued by bugs and other issues, especially on PC. Thankfully, modders have managed to fix many of these bugs and even restored plenty of content that was planned but cut. While the game feels quite old by modern standards, there are several mods that can alleviate this issue.

This article provides a list of mods that improve the game, making it as bug-free as possible, restoring some broken or removed content, and making the game world feel livelier with new additions and interactions. Note that some of these mods don't work with the Complete Edition (the latest version of GTA 4), so a downgrade might be required.

5 mods to change the way GTA 4 is played in 2024

1) FusionFix

FusionFix is a major breakthrough for GTA 4 modding and is currently the most important mod for the game. To begin with, it fixes some incomplete or buggy implementations of features like rain effects and depth of field. It also adds countless different options, like the ability to set motion blur, bloom, FPS, distant blur, and modern shadow filters.

However, the most important aspect is the Fusion Overloader that comes along with the mod. It is GTA 4's very own modloader that makes installing and uninstalling mods much easier. Players can simply drag and drop most mods into the "update" folder to load them in-game.

2) Various fixes

GTA 4 has been plagued by countless bugs since its release, with many of these still present even in the game's latest edition. There is a massive list of bugs and glitches, like the LOD, certain lights, textures, and how things are placed on the world map.

Fortunately, modders have introduced a massive list of mods through a single download, aiming to fix all these issues and even restore some removed content. Some fixes and improvements have been taken from the console version of GTA 4, like missing NPC variations and better textures on some objects.

3) Liberty Rush

Liberty Rush makes the game world in GTA 4 feel more alive by fixing and improving several NPC and traffic elements. For instance, players will now find mail carriers, construction workers, and electricians engaged in work around the city. Pedestrians will be found sitting on benches, leaning on walls, using payphones, and visiting restaurants more often.

It also makes traffic more realistic, with daytime being more active and nighttime less populated. Certain vehicles will now have proper NPCs, such as Gruppe Sechs security vans being driven by security guards instead of random civilians. Firetrucks and ambulances can be seen on active duty, while the ice cream truck will be seen more often.

4) Potential Grim

Potential Grim aims to make GTA 4 feel much more alive, like with Liberty Rush. However, the core difference is that this mod improves gangs and their member NPCs. At various points throughout the story, Niko teams up with certain gangs while becoming enemies with others. However, none of this is reflected in the game world.

This mod fixes that by making gangs react differently to Niko. While some remain hostile, others might even help your in-game character when he is in trouble. These gangs also fight each other based on their alliances and enmities. Certain types of NPCs, like drug dealers, addicts, and hobos, appear at different times of the day.

5) Console Visuals

The PC edition of GTA 4, which suffered from poor optimization and numerous bugs at launch, hasn't aged well. Even after several updates, Rockstar Games was unable to match this version to its console edition. With this mod, several improved visual elements from the console version are brought over to PC.

The mod has several optional features, such as restoring some console animations and clothing, although the most important are the trees and vegetation. The PC implementation of certain grass types was broken, while the trees have always looked superior on consoles. With this mod, players can get console-quality vegetation on PC.

In other news, GTA 6 fans expect trailer 2 to reveal several more details about the game that were left out from the first trailer.

