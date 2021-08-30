5 best GTA 5 mod menus in August 2021

GTA 5 provides one of the best sandbox experiences in the open-world genre. This experience can be made even more enjoyable by utilizing trainers.

For nearly eight years, most gamers have been engaged in playing GTA 5. It gains popularity with each passing day, with more players getting hooked on the game than ever before.

Throughout the years, the modding community has created plenty of mods for the game. For most players, a mod menu or a trainer is one of the most necessary mods. This article lists some of the best mod menus that have been made for GTA 5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 of the best trainers ing GTA 5 as of August 2021

5) Firah Menu

The Firah mod menu is a simple to use trainer for GTA 5 with all the essential features. Apart from the usual God-mode and invisibility, players can also receive cash drops with this trainer.

It hasn't been updated in a long time since the last time it was updated was in 2016. As such, players can spawn GTA Online vehicles in story mode, but only up to the Finance and Felony update.

Players can download this mod from here.

4) PC Trainer V

This is one of those mod menus that has a variety of features not found in regular trainers. Players can take on side-missions, spawn bodyguards, and use over 50 unique voiceover options.

PC Trainer V is much older than most of the other menus on this list. It came out in 2015, and the last update was also released in the same year.

The mod can be downloaded from here.

3) Enhanced Native Trainer

When it comes to GTA 5 mod menus, Enhanced Native Trainer is one of the most popular choices. It has all the necessary options like vehicle and weapon customization, alongside several other common features.

The main reason for choosing this over some of the other feature-rich trainers is because of its updates. The latest update for this mod menu came out only in July 2021.

Click here to download the mod.

2) Simple Trainer for GTA V

As the name suggests, Simple Trainer is a rather easy-to-use mod menu and it also comes with a plethora of features. Some of the best features are a speedometer and the ability to teleport to Cayo Perico.

Another added benefit is its regular updates, which add new features to the trainer. In fact, it was last updated in August 2021.

Players can download the mod from here.

1) Menyoo PC

Menyoo PC is the most popular GTA 5 mod menu of all time. Some players find it difficult to choose between this and Simple Trainer. Menyoo PC has more features than the former, which makes it the more popular choice.

This trainer contains everything a player can think of in a trainer. There are plenty of GTA 5 videos made solely with Menyoo PC.

The mod can be downloaded from here.

